CHICAGO — Xander Bogaerts wasn’t surprised when he heard the news.
David Ross, a former Red Sox teammate of Bogaerts and a member of the 2013 World Series championship team, had always struck him as a future manager. So when word broke before the 2020 season that Ross would be taking over as new manager of the Chicago Cubs, the only thing that surprised Bogaerts was how quickly it happened after his retirement.
“I knew he would’ve been one,” Bogaerts said. “There are some people who see the game differently. He was a backup catcher so he had a different view.”
Bogaerts wasn’t alone in thinking that of Ross. Across baseball the 15-year veteran was long viewed as future manager material, and three years into his Cubs tenure he has adeptly transitioned to his new role.
None of his former teammates and coaches are surprised.
“Out of all the guys I’ve played with who are managers, I wasn’t surprised about that one,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who played with Ross during his early years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and again with the Red Sox in 2008. “I had a feeling he was going to be a manager, he liked to talk the game, he paid attention to details, he was really good about it.”
“He had that thing inside him where he can do that and be a leader in the clubhouse,” said Christian Vazquez, who caught alongside the veteran Ross as a rookie in 2014. “He was a great teammate and he helped me a lot in the beginning.”
While Ross’ record stood at just 137-163 through two and a half seasons entering Sunday, that mark is also somewhat misleading. He led the Cubs to the 2020 NL Central title and finished third in NL Manager of the Year voting during his debut season, the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and since then has been working with a young, rebuilding roster.
For his part, Ross attributed a lot of his success as both a player and manager in Chicago to the lessons he learned as a player in Boston.
“You talk about learning about winning over there, how you went about things, how the day to day grind in a big market and the expectations there transfer,” Ross said. “I learned that in winning in 2013 being a part of that organization.”
One player who had a unique perspective on Ross’ transition from player to manager was Jon Lester. For years Ross served as Lester’s personal catcher with both the Red Sox and Cubs, and the two won World Series championships together with both clubs. The pair were as close as you could get, but when Ross took over as manager, Lester, who at the time was still an active player with the Cubs, acknowledged the change took some getting used to.
“At first it was a little weird. You’re used to seeing him in the uniform as far as being on the field and being involved in the game,” Lester said. “For him to switch over to the manager side it was a little weird at first because of the relationship side of it, that took a minute to get used to but we figured that out.
“He’s a people person, I think a huge aspect of being a manager is being able to communicate and being able to delegate situations,” Lester continued. “He got to learn from a lot of great ones. Bobby Cox, [Terry Francona], Joe Maddon, I’m sure I missed someone he played for, but I think he takes a little bit of all those guys and puts it into his own game calling. It’s been cool to watch him, I hope the Cubs can give him a team he can really manage and get after it and hopefully have a postseason run in him and give him a chance to win.”
While the Cubs aren’t likely to contend for a playoff berth this year, the Red Sox have gotten a good look at what Ross is building with his young club. Chicago took the first two games to win the series, coming from behind after nearly getting routed early Friday before overcoming a first-inning injury to starting pitcher Alec Mills in Saturday’s 3-1 win.
Ross said it’s also been great to see some of his old Red Sox teammates and is proud of the players that Bogaerts, Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. have become.
As for the job Cora has done managing the Red Sox?
“He’s won the World Series right? Yes, I’m jealous,” Ross said. “I’m trying to get there, he’s done a great job.”
