Corey Kluber isn’t the pitcher he used to be, but he still might be the right guy at the right time for this Red Sox staff.
So says Jake Peavy.
What right does Peavy have to make such a declaration?
Well, the former 15-year major league pitcher, who retired in 2016 season, absolutely does.
In 2013, he was acquired by the Boston Red Sox under similar circumstances — a former Cy Young Award winner still adding value post-Cy Young Award.
And, even more similar, both fought through extended stretches where they struggled to stay healthy, needing to reinvent themselves as effective pitchers.
Peavy, who joined the Red Sox before the 2013 trade deadline, wound up being the final piece of a World Series championship puzzle. A decade later he believes Kluber could that kind of guy for this Red Sox team too.
“I love what he brings to the Boston Red Sox, and I don’t use those words lightly,” said Peavy, who now serves as an analyst for MLB Network. “For a really successful season there needs to be a nice blend of [veteran leadership and young talent], and the teams that I was on that were able to punch the ticket had these veteran leaders all throughout it who made a huge difference for a bunch of guys.”
A long road backKluber, who was recently named Boston’s Opening Day starter, is a two-time Cy Young Award winner who once ranked among the best pitchers in baseball. Between 2014 and 2018 he posted a body of work that collectively ranked second only to future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, but in the years that followed he battled injury and barely pitched for three years.
Kluber finally got back on the mound last year after signing with the Tampa Bay Rays, and while not his old dominant self he still delivered a productive season and proved he had what it takes to get guys out.
“Tampa Bay doesn’t get a lot of decisions wrong and they thought enough of him to bring him there last year and he pitched 31 starts, proved reliable, durable at a 4.3 clip in the AL East,” Peavy said. “This is a great sign for Chaim Bloom and what he brings to the entire organization.”
Now 37, Kluber’s average fastball velocity of 89 mph ranks in the bottom 2% of all MLB pitchers according to Statcast. Despite that he still managed to post strong numbers while ranking 96th percentile for chase rate, 80th percentile in average exit velocity and 75th percentile in hard hit percentage. He also hardly walks anyone, boasting the best walk rate (3%) of any starting pitcher in baseball.
“I think a lot of it comes from experience, you come to the realization that if you’re constantly beating yourself and handing teams free passes you’re just going to have to work that much harder each time out there,” Kluber said last week in Fort Myers. “If you pound the strike zone guys are probably going to go swinging the bat a little more and they’re probably going to get more hits because of that, but I’d always rather a guy earn his way on base with a hit than me just hand him first base with a walk.”
In that respect he and Peavy are also similar. Upon his arrival Peavy was only a couple of years removed from a serious lat injury that forced him to completely remake himself as a pitcher. Despite now boasting a fastball of only around 90 mph, Peavy’s command remained superb and he leaned on his experience to outfox batters rather than try to blow them away like he might have earlier in his career.
The result? Peavy delivered a 4.04 ERA over 10 starts for the Red Sox down the stretch, along with a gem to beat Tampa Bay 3-1 in Game 4 of the ALDS.
Making that mid-career transition isn’t easy, and for Kluber the battle was as much with his own body as it was the hitters. Winning that battle required making changes to his routine, which didn’t come naturally but helped lay the foundation for the success he’d later enjoy.
“I was maybe a little too stubborn to do that earlier on and had some anxiety about that because that’s what I felt like allowed me to have success, the work,” Kluber said. “So I was hesitant to go away from it, but finally it made sense to me, it’s not really working less but redistributing the work where it’s a little more time recovering than beating myself up between starts with strength and power. I realized where I’m going to be in terms of that stuff, but as long as I do a good job maintaining it I don’t need to be reaching for more.”
That kind of perspective and self-awareness is invaluable, and Peavy expects Kluber will be a tremendous influence on both the young pitchers like Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello, and also on Chris Sale, his former teammate in Chicago who he expects will be a man on a mission this season and upon whom Kluber should be a calming presence.
In either case, we’ve already seen how a pitcher like Kluber can thrive in Boston and what kind of impact he could have. Peavy is proof of that.
Special memories in BostonThough Peavy only wound up spending about a year in Boston, he looks back on his brief stint with the Red Sox as one of the highlights of his career.
“When I think back on Boston and the opportunity that I had, I feel like God leaned down and kissed me right on the forehead,” Peavy said.
Heading into 2013 Peavy was coming off an All-Star campaign with the Chicago White Sox and had a feeling it was going to be a big year. He was especially motivated after his grandmother, with whom he was very close, passed away shortly before the start of spring training.
“My grandmother was my gal and I talked to my grandparents every fifth day when I pitched, and I’d done this for 12 years now, more than that, I’d been doing it in the minors too,” Peavy said. “My grandmother got terminally ill and she’d always tell me ‘you tell those boys it’s going to be our year.’”
It wasn’t the White Sox year, they wound up crashing into last place in the AL Central, but before the trade deadline Peavy was dealt to Boston. The tone was set on his first day when Peavy tried to get to the park before everyone else, but upon his arrival at noon — seven hours before first pitch — he found Dustin Pedroia already there in full uniform, along with Jonny Gomes and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.
That led to a prophetic interaction with Gomes, who responded to his ‘how you doing?’ with a jovial ‘I’m doing great Peavs, one day closer to the parade!’ Confused, Peavy went over to his locker in the corner and asked Saltalamacchia if there was some parade in town he didn’t know about.
“Salty looked at me plain as day and he goes ‘oh dude he’s talking about the World Series parade, we’re winning the World Series,’ Peavy said. “And when he said that to me, I told you about my grandmother, how she’d told me that right as she was leaving this world that this was our year, and there was something about that I believed very hard. So for him to say that to me in this clubhouse I knew it was true, so I looked at him and said ‘that’s what I’m here to do.’”
If that wasn’t enough, Peavy’s first start in Boston wound up falling on his grandmother’s birthday. He spun a gem, allowing two runs over seven innings while striking out seven in a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, and three months later he and his teammates were celebrating the World Series championship they all knew was theirs for the taking.
“We knew this story was bigger than us, we just had to be accountable to each other to make sure we saw it through,” Peavy said.
Peavy’s run in Boston wound up being short. The following season the Red Sox crashed back down to Earth and Peavy wound up being traded to San Francisco, where he’d help the Giants win their third championship in five years.
“It ended with some hugs and tears, but it was still glorious to put on a Boston Red Sox uniform and walk into Fenway Park every day and call that your home,” Peavy said. “I look back on it sometimes and wonder if it was real, like oh man, it was something special.”
