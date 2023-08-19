METHUEN — The first time Georges Niang signed a “life-changing” contract, back in 2016, was shortly after being picked by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Draft.
It ended up being a one-year guaranteed deal for $750,000.
The Methuen native didn’t buy a house. He didn’t buy a sports car. and he didn’t buy expensive jewelry.
Instead, he bought a backpack.
“It was a designer backpack that I had wanted. I thought it was cool,” recalled Niang. “I remember almost immediately that it gave me the most empty feeling. I didn’t even really want it. I sort of realized then that things don’t really bring me happiness.”
What brings Niang happiness, he says, is family and friends. and when Niang returns to the Merrimack Valley — and he was home last week for a few days — he stays in the same house in Methuen and sleeps in same bedroom he grew up in.
“I’m just a regular guy at heart,” said Niang. “I love being around family and friends. That’s when I’m happiest.”
On the last day of June, nearly two weeks after turning 30-years-old, that “regular guy” signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for $25.5 million.
That’s more than twice as much as he earned his first seven years … aka {em}generational wealth.
There are two ways of looking at it.
One is his job, really, has only just begun.
“You love to be compensated for everything you’ve put in and worked for,” said Niang. “But work doesn’t stop. The Cavaliers have expectations. I have expectations. This is a team that is very close — very! They have some really good young talent and were looking for a veteran shooters and I was looking for a team that is dedicated to winning. It’s a perfect fit.”
The other is being thankful, or in Niang’s case, ultra-thankful.
“It’s pretty amazing when I think about it,” said Niang. “I remember being 5-years-old, picking up the basketball and shooting in the driveway alone. It brought me happiness. The great thing is nothing has changed. I practiced today because I not only want to keep improving, but I love it.
“The money? It’s great. I’d be lying if I didn’t acknowledge that and what it means. But the best part of what I’ve been able to do is that I feel like I’ve never worked a day in my life. I was up this morning, working on my game. I love it.”
Niang also realizes now is as good a time as any to acknowledge the many people that helped him along way.
“Everybody that knows me well known the influence Rick Gorman and the whole Gorman family have had one me,” said Niang. “Rick was one of my first, real basketball coaches. He taught the fundamentals early. His son, Michael, is my best friend. His mom was like a second mom. I believe I ate them out house and home. Mike’s sister still texts me whether I had a a big game or need a pick-me-up after a tough game. The Gormans mean everything to me.”
Niang went through some of his coaches, including Marcus O’Neil of the Tilton School, Noah Laroche of Integrity Hoops, who has transitioned to being an NBA trainer, Steve Proehl, Joey Burton, who is his shooting coach, and Jeff Nelson, a local shooting coach whom he has worked with many times.
“Coach [Fred] Hoiberg took a chance on a kid from Massachusetts when a lot of Division 1 college coaches didn’t believe in me,” said Niang of his Iowa State coach his first three years. “That was really big for me. I grew not only as a player and leader, but as a person. I’ll always be connected to coach and Iowa State.”
Professionally, Quin Snyder, his coach with the Utah Jazz and Doc Rivers, his coach with the Sixers the last two years, are two people he holds in high regards.
“Quin taught me how to play and succeed at the NBA level,” said Niang. “He really showed me that everybody on a team has a role.
“And Doc believed and trusted me with the Sixers. Everybody in the front office was huge.”
The Who’s Who List of players who have played a role in Niang’s career includes James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrus Maxey, Danny Green, Jae Crowder and Donovan Mitchell.
“These guys have all taught me a lot about the game and winning,” said Niang.
Last, but definitely not least, said Niang is his family, which starts with his mom, Alison.
“She’s been my rock, always, always there,” said Niang. “She’s been super-influential whether it’s hoops or school or everything. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve looked over at her, cheering me on. She honestly put her happiness aside for me to be happy. Anything I can do for her, I will.”
Niang said his dad, Sidy, who served in the military, was a big help in discipline and having goals.
“He helped me achieve my dreams,” said Niang.
And he would be remiss if he didn’t mention one particular family member, uncle Ed Ciampi, who is his mother’s brother and really a father figure his entire life.
“We’ve had many discussions about life lessons,” said Niang. “I always cherished his opinions. His wife and two kids will always be family to me.
“I also will never forget it was Uncle Ed who taught me to stop shooting from my stomach and got me to bring the ball up to my forehead,” recalled Niang. “I was telling that story the other day. That was Ed.”
Niang said he is ready for this next venture, contract and all, in Cleveland with hopes of adding several more chapters to his basketball story.
But to go forward, you must acknowledge and be grateful for the past.
“My mother always said ‘It takes a village to raise a boy into a man,’” said Niang. “I’m very thankful to be in the position I am in, doing what I love every day. The money is great. But I always will be the same guy. Always.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.