Confidence and composure.
When University of New Hampshire kicker Nick Mazzie sets up for a kick, with all eyes fixed on him, success lies in those two traits.
“Kicking is a mental game,” said Mazzie, a former Central Catholic standout. “Kicking is all about confidence and the ability to compose yourself. Getting stronger in the weight room and more athletic helps, but kicking is 90 percent mental. It’s about knowing — without a doubt — that you can deliver when you need to. I know everyone on my team needs me to deliver.”
Mazzie has delivered in a huge way since earning the starting kicker job for UNH.
After a monster redshirt freshman season that saw him boot 11 field goals in 13 attempts in 2022, the Wildcats are expecting even more from Mazzie this season, which kicks off on Sept. 2 at Stonehill.
“Nicky has ice in his veins,” said UNH head coach and legendary former QB Rick Santos. “We have the utmost confidence in him. He has a great mindset and a great personality. It’s amazing to have a kicker that you know is so composed, because all eyes are on him. Realistically, there is a lot of pressure. But he doesn’t care. He’s just focused on the next kick. And he isn’t just a kicker. Nicky is a football player.”
Mazzie made three field goals in a 31-28 win over URI, and made the game-winning PAT to beat UMaine 42-41 last fall. He finished the season 45 for 46 on PATs and averaged 57.1 yards on 67 kickoffs, with 12 touchbacks.
Both of the field goals that weren’t successful were blocked, one of which he followed up with a career-long 43-yarder in a 52-42 win over Fordham.
“The previous kick was blocked, which was on me because my timing was too slow,” said Mazzie, who also kicked a 42-yarder in a win over Towson. “It’s tough to bounce back after a kick like that. So to deliver when it matter most, by kicking my career long field goal, was great.
“You have to believe in yourself as a kicker, no matter what. Anyone can make a 50-yard field goal in an empty field. But when you have to do it with pads on, with the game on the line, a lot changes. Confidence is key, even when things aren’t going perfectly.”
Mazzie says his confidence is much higher than it was two years ago, when he arrived at UNH fresh off a three-year stint as starting kicker for Central Catholic, which included a dramatic game-winner against Everett. It’s also far higher than when he took over the Wildcats’ kicking job one year ago.
“Last year I was pretty nervous,” he said. “It was my first year playing big-time college football. But I went in expecting to have a good year, and I delivered. This year I’m much more comfortable and confident. I feel like I have a lot more poise. I’ve spent a lot of time watching film, working on my technique and listening to audio books on mentality and how to deal with pressure.”
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Mazzie also made three solo tackles on kickoffs last season, backing up Santos’ assertion that his kicker is a true football player.
“When we were watching film from the last few weeks of the season, we noticed Nicky running down on kickoffs, and he made four or five huge hits,” said Santos. “He’s not just a guy that kicks the ball, he’s a football player. Maybe at some schools the kickers are isolated. But here, our specialists are football players, and Nick definitely is one.”
Mazzie now hopes to accomplish even more this fall.
“I would love to be an All-CAA (Coastal Athletic Association) choice and lead the team in scoring,” he said. “But more importantly, I want to be a great teammate and leader, and help my team win as many games as possible.”
