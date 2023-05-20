A lot has been made about the biggest matchup in this Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series.
Jayson Tatum versus Jimmy Butler.
Seems legit. You win in this league with your best players, right? These two are alpha males, All-NBA regulars with all-around games and two of the top finishers in the game.
The other pivotal matchup of team “leaders” that is garnering lots of attention is the one between the head coaches.
Joe Mazzulla versus Erik Spoelstra.
Both came into their gigs in similar paths, as younger, inexperienced yet knowledgeable guys handed the keys to juggernauts.
Well, there is a much bigger matchup, one that might not only decide this Celtics-Heat series, but one next year, the one after that … and so on.
The battle of the team presidents:
Brad Stevens versus Pat Riley.
Riley, 78, is a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach and president. Ranking among the all-time greats in both gigs overseeing seven championships and finishing second seven times.
Stevens, 46, is no slouch himself.
Stevens’ college creation, Butler University, which had consecutive appearances in the NCAA championship game, might enough to earn his Hall of Fame status.
But in his eight years as coach, the Celtics made three Eastern Conference Finals.
And then, as president, his Celtics have been to an NBA Finals, losing in six games to Golden State last June, and this 2022-23 unit, which most people believe is the best top-to-bottom group in the NBA.
His acquiring Derrick White over a year ago and Malcolm Brogdon, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, were perfect pieces to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
It’s his best work, right?
But something isn’t clicking with the “most talented roster” in the NBA. It has taken inconsistency to epic levels.
The most egregious stats that pertain to the Celtics is their record at the T.D. Garden during these current playoffs is 4-5 after Friday night's Game 2 debacle.
Would Riley allow that to happen two years in a row?
Better yet, how does that happen?
Tatum doesn’t take a field goal in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night with the Celtics trailing.
Why didn’t he demand the ball? Why didn’t the coach demand the ball go through Tatum?
Head-scratching. All of it.
But this isn’t a total surprise, right?
This group, which for the most part has been to three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals, have been a frustrating team to follow due to “the clunkers,” most of which are seemingly based on lack of effort.
Coach Mazzulla talks often about culture, though there is never really a true definition given other than a team that can shoot the lights out ... Most of the time.
Even defensively, it’s there … and then it’s not.
What was striking about the Heat’s Game 1 assault from beyond the arc – they hit 16 of 31 – was the amount of open, uncontested treys.
Of course, when things are going swimmingly at T.D. Garden, like they do half of the time the last few years during the playoffs, the ball movement and swishes from afar are a thing of beauty.
The T.D. Garden rocks.
Underneath the geeky, nice guy look Stevens is as competitive as they come. You don’t accomplish what he has accomplished without the eye of the tiger.
But all too often that is missing with this incredible collection of talent he has helped assemble, probably the best talent in the NBA.
The Celtics need a little toughness. A little meanness. A little day-to-day desperation. and that starts and permeates from president’s office.
Bill Burt
