All season long the Red Sox front office has sung Xander Bogaerts’ praises ahead of his imminent free agency.
He’s our top offseason priority. He’s our No. 1 guy. We want to see him in a Red Sox uniform for years to come.
That’s a wonderful message, but now that Bogaerts is officially on the open market the Red Sox need to put their money where their mouth is or those words will ring hollow.
The time for messing around and trying to “win the deal” is officially over. Starting Thursday Bogaerts will be free to sign with any team he chooses, and if the Red Sox don’t make a serious, competitive offer there is a real possibility his 13-year tenure with the organization will come to an end.
That means the club will have to do a lot better than the four-year, $90 million offer they reportedly extended prior to the season.
What might a competitive offer for Bogaerts actually look like? Well, unfortunately for the Red Sox, the going rate for premium shortstops has skyrocketed since Bogaerts signed his original six-year, $120 million extension back in 2019.
For comparison, here are the 2022 stat lines for three players relevant to the discussion.
Player A: .270 BA, .788 OPS, 26 HR, 107 RBI, 16 SB, 5.4 WAR
Player B: .245 BA, .772 OPS, 33 HR, 83 RBI, 3 SB, 4.1 WAR
Player C: .307 BA, .833 OPS, 15 HR, 73 RBI, 8 SB, 5.7 WAR
Player A is Francisco Lindor, who signed a 10-year, $341 million extension with the New York Mets in April 2021. That extension, which will pay Lindor an average of $34.1 million per year, took effect this past season and made the Mets shortstop one of the highest paid players in MLB history.
Player B is Corey Seager, who signed with the Texas Rangers on a 10-year, $325 million contract this past offseason.
As I’m sure you’ve probably guessed, Player C is Xander Bogaerts.
Though his power numbers were somewhat down from his usual production, Bogaerts otherwise enjoyed one of his best seasons and was arguably the most impactful of the three in 2022. His career numbers also compare favorably to Lindor and Seager’s over a similar span of time, and yet Bogaerts is only making $20 million per year while his peers are in line to make $32-34 million through 2031, when they’ll both be 38.
You can be sure Scott Boras, Bogaerts’ agent, is going to hammer each of those points throughout the negotiations.
Bogaerts situation isn’t quite apples to apples with the other two. He’s a year older, having recently turned 30, and already has a full 10 seasons under his belt, two more than Lindor or Seager. Even still, if his goal is to also make $30 million or more per year through age 38 like those two, an equivalent deal would be for at least eight years and $240 million.
If the Red Sox are serious about bringing Bogaerts back, that’s the number they need to hit.
Should they make an offer like that and Bogaerts declines and winds up signing for more elsewhere, then at least the Red Sox can honestly look themselves in the mirror and say they gave it a real shot.
But if they lowball him again and bet his market won’t materialize, they’ll be taking a big gamble. A gamble they could easily, and deservedly, lose.
