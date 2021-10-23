STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18 on Saturday.
The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the season.
Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) up 18-16. Noah Cain kept the it alive for Penn State (5-2, 2-2) with a 2-point run of his own.
In the ninth OT, Sean Clifford’s pass to Parker Washington was broken up by linebacker Khalan Tolson. Peters then found Washington near the back of the end zone for the winning completion.
The 2-point conversion shootout started in 2019, the season after LSU and Texas A&M played a seven overtime game that left both teams badly beaten up. The rule was tweaked this year, with the 2-point conversion possessions beginning with the third overtime instead of the fifth.
Chase Brown and Josh McCray combined for 365 rushing yards and a touchdown for Illinois, and James McCourt kicked three field goals.
NO. 3 OKLAHOMA 35, KANSAS 23
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas.
The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —-but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.
NO. 2 CINCINNATI 28, NAVY 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help Cincinnati hold off Navy.
The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren’t in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.
NO. 10 OREGON 34, UCLA 31
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries and Oregon overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat UCLA,
Anthony Brown had 381 yards of total offense for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) against the Bruins (5-3, 3-2).
NO. 12 MISSISSIPPI 31, LSU 18
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters to beat lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron and LSU.
LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost in its first game since it was announced Orgeron wouldn’t return next season.
NO. 23 PITTSBURGH 27, CLEMSON 17
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson.
Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10.
Senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis returned an ill-advised shovel pass by Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei 50 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter that gave the Panthers a 14-point lead they never really threatened to give away.
Pitt (6-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) gained firm control of the ACC’s Coastal Division by winning its fourth straight following a stunning home upset loss to Western Michigan last month. Clemson (4-3, 3-2) saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit.
