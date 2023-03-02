LAWRENCE – Step 1 of the postseason for the Lawrence High boys looked a lot like the regular season, with the Lancers overwhelming the opposition with athleticism and defense.
In front of a packed home crowd, Lawrence took down King Philip, 87-67, in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 32.
The identity for Lawrence all season has been intense defense to force turnovers, and the Warriors were in for a tough task from the opening tip.
The Lancers simply owned the game in all aspects, offensively and defensively. Back to back three’s from Ryan Grunon gave the Lancers an 8-0 lead just 67 seconds into the game.
King Philip was able to bounce back, led by sharpshooter Will LaPlante, who is committed to play collegiate basketball at Western New England. LaPlante finished the night leading his Warriors squad with 17 points.
Heading into the second, Lawrence led 19-10, but it was just the start of a Warriors run.
“Those guys played very loose, like a team that had nothing to lose,” said Lawrence head coach Jesus Moore. “They were letting those shots fly, and they made a lot of them. This is a great win over a very solid team.”
LaPlante took over in the second quarter, hitting two deep threes back-to-back to make it a 3-point game.
With five minutes to go in the second quarter, Lawrence led 27-22. After a Lancers timeout, the hosts simply flipped the switch.
Marius Canery took over, and he led the Lancers on an 18-7 run to end the first half, scoring 10 of his 20 overall points on the night. Lawrence led 45-29 at halftime.
“This is my first playoff win, it feels amazing to get it under my belt,” said Canery. “I think our guys worked extremely hard all game, and no matter what the result is, as long as we work hard, I am more than happy with it.”
The second half was a continuation of domination for the Lancers, and every time it looked like King Philip could make a comeback run, Canery and company shut the door.
“For most of the team, this was our first playoff game,” said Moore. “The gym was rocking tonight, and for everyone that showed up, they were extremely loud. It feels nice to get those pregame jitters out, and build on this one here.”
Ryan Grunon contributed greatly tonight for Lawrence, shooting lights-out from three. The senior guard finished with 12 points on the night, going 4/6 from deep.
Next for Lawrence, the second-seeded Lancers will face the winner of Taunton and Attleboro, who play tomorrow night.
The Round of 16 game will be played Tuesday night at 6:30 pm at Lawrence’s gym, and the Lancer community expects a massive turnout.
“I think we do have a lot of things we need to improve on,” said Moore. “Despite this, if we continue to win and move on, we will get better.”
Lawrence 87, King Philip 67KP 10-19-19-19 — 67
Lawrence 16-26-19-23 — 87
Lawrence (87): Canery 9-2-20, Grunon 4-0-12, Castillo 0-1-1, Ogunbare 4-3-11, Gonzalez 3-2-8, Samara 1-0-2, Rosario 3-0-7, Ocasio 1-1-3, Luciano 3-2-9, Vasquez 1-0-2, Reyes 4-3-12.
