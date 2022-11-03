METHUEN – The playful debate on Rangers Road rages on: What’s more impressive, the coach calling the shot four years ago or the player actually getting the job done?
In the end, there’s just no wrong answer.
Methuen High senior Sam Driend accomplished what few could have imagined possible down the stretch in the regular season, becoming the first volleyballer in Ranger history to clout 1,000 career kills.
The news was earth-shattering to many, but not to Driend, her teammates or her coach, Matt Twomey.
“It was something (Twomey) said to me my freshman year. He thought I could be the one to do it," said Driend. “For him an I, it became a goal, something I had my eye on ever since.”
The momentous kill, and the countdown to it, coincided with a monster season by the Rangers, who finished up as Merrimack Valley Conference co-champions with an 18-2 mark and now await Saturday’s state Division 1 Tournament opener at home against North Andover.
“Coach talked about the 1,000 as the number kept getting closer, but obviously, the results and the wins for the team were most important,” said Driend, who was set up by her younger sister Kathryn on the momentous 1,000th kill and the match-clinching point against Andover to give Methuen a share of the league title.
“The team was counting down with me. I think that’s what really made it special. Every single girl on the team was just so supportive as it got closer and closer.”
Driend has been a mainstay for Twomey’s Rangers for all four years, starting at the outside hitter spot. She repeated as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last fall, living up to the lofty expectations heaped on her early.
Driend is a year-round volleyball player. She has been for over a decade, picking the game up first at age 6 and joining her first club team when she was 8.
“The second I picked up the game of volleyball, I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” said Driend, who is currently mulling college offers as she prepares to play at the next level.
“I love the work that you have to put into the game to be successful. I enjoy being able to know that I’m going to get better every single day at practice. Even after a bad practice, I know I can come back tomorrow and work to make myself better.”
The formula has worked wonders over her years with the Rangers, and Driend says she and her teammates are by no means finished.
“We have our goals on a white board, and from the beginning this year, the state final four has been the goal,” Driend said. “It’s something we’ve talked about all season. I know we’re excited to try and make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.