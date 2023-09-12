If Bill Belichick was the head coach of the Jets — yes, with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback — New York would be the clear-cut favorite to win the AFC East, right there in the discussion with the Chiefs and Bengals.
Yes, the Belichick way still works. Very well, thank you.
While folks in these parts are lamenting their coach’s desire to go for it on fourth down — four times, including a 4th-and-17 — during Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the lifeless NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, it was the perfect microcosm of the Belichick Sunday package.
Nobody, no coach ever in NFL history, has done or likely will do a better job of confusing the opposition and flat-out making them look perplexed than Bill Belichick.
Belichick, the head coach, puts the Patriots in their best position to compete, regardless of the foe, and did so again, almost stealing a win on Sunday against the Eagles.
“Almost” stinks. We know that by now in the fourth season after Tom Brady, for sure.
The Patriots’ game plan on Sunday was the perfect example on both sides of the ball.
Let’s start with the offense, because coming off a Matt Patricia/Joe Judge season, competent was going to be a major upgrade.
Belichick and coordinator Bill O’Brien know what they have on that side of the ball. They aren’t the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Dolphins or Chargers — both weapon-wise and with its potential to put points on the board.
New England is limited, again kind of in the mode of the early 2000s Chad Pennington-led Jets teams. But as O’Brien reiterated in his media time Tuesday morning, it’s about “taking what the defense gives us.”
Even in scramble mode, chasing a touchdown late against Philly, New England stuck to what it does, working under the safeties and then screening the ball to a fault (it worked once, blew up the second time).
New England hung 20 on the board. I’d guess secretly that Belichick and O’Brien would sign on the dotted line for 20-plus every week right now.
That leads to the defense, which, surrendered 18 of the 25 points — the other seven coming on Darius Slay’s pick-6.
Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa has to be panicking right now after seeing the packages Belichick, Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo threw at the Eagles.
The pressure packages — ending seven with four across deep in the secondary? — had Hurts, as they say, “seeing ghosts.”
When the $50 million a year man thought he had solved the puzzle, he got baited by the Pats into throwing in front of the back four, who rallied and made sure tackles.
Philly never adjusted.
New England had two sacks, one by Matt Judon and one by rookie corner Christian Gonzalez. Neither guy was touched. and that’s coaching/scheme.
Will the New England Patriots ever win one of these games with Mac Jones under center? I can’t say that.
But Belichick is doing his job and still doing it right with the very best, at least on Sundays during the season. He proved it again Sunday.
Circling back, why did I bring up Wilson and the Jets at the beginning of this?
New York’s talent at every position group on the field, sans quarterback which is closer to a wash than Patriots fans would think, is so far superior to the Patriots.
If Belichick sat in Robert Saleh’s office this morning, the division would be done.
As it stands, this season still means something, at least for now.
Mac’s bottom lineYou can throw all the numbers — 25.14 fantasy points on Yahoo! Whoopee! — out there on Mac Jones’ day.
Jones was 35 of 54 for 316 yards with three TD passes and a pick, good for a 91.3 passer rating.
The bottom line is that when Philadelphia did its best to hand the Patriots opportunities late on Sunday evening, Jones gaffed — big time.
With two chances to drive New England to a winning score, Jones was 3 for 8 for 28 yards and took a pair of sacks.
This is the National Football League where quarterbacks earn their money late in the fourth quarter.
Jones’ inability to play with the game on the line against a real team is a legit gripe, one that has separated him from the rising crop of good, young QBs.
He needed 41 yards after the Jabrill Peppers kill shot on Jalen Hurts or 56 after Nick Sirianni’s failed bid at acquiring some “Razor Ramon” level machismo.
And Jones couldn’t deliver.
I had to laugh at the New England football media fawning over the third-year quarterback accepting responsibility for the loss.
“Not good by me. They gave me the ball twice to win the game, and I couldn’t do it. I just got to go back and watch and see what I can do better, but as a quarterback, that hurts; right?” Jones said. “You get a chance to win the game twice and can’t do it … You only get so many opportunities in the NFL to do that, and I felt like I definitely let the team down.”
No kidding, Mac.
It has to stop
The “sell job” by the Patriots’ players continues when it comes to the quarterback Jones.
Hunter Henry on Sunday after the umpteenth moral victory of Mac’s young career:
“I’ll just say this about Mac, man. I’ll go to battle with number 10 any day of the week. I love competing with that guy every single day, and I’ll go to war with him wherever it is, man — conditions cold, rainy, beautiful day, a hot day, whatever it is. The dude’s a competitor.”
Who are you trying to convince, Hunter?
Let the kid’s play tell the story.
So far, he’s 16-17 as a starter for the greatest coach in NFL history and owns a sub-90 career passer rating.
