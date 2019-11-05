For a man whose hockey team lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on home ice just three months prior, Bruce Cassidy certainly didn’t appear have the weight of the world on his shoulders.
Clad in black gym shorts and matching flip flops on the first official day of training camp back in September, Cassidy was both relaxed and eager to begin a new season.
“It’s time to turn the page. It’s time to move on. I hope they feel the same way,” said the Boston Bruins head coach, now in his third full season and fourth overall in charge of the Black-and-Gold.
“We did a lot of good things last year, but we didn’t reach our ultimate goal. ... It’s a new year. We’re ready to go.”
There are some age-old truisms in this sport. Sweaty hockey equipment causes sensory overload, no matter how many times you’ve inhaled those fumes. Goaltenders tend to be quirky. Game day rituals and player superstitions are sacrosanct.
You can add to that list that almost all successful teams emulate the person calling the shots behind the bench. That, certainly, is the relationship that best describes Cassidy and his Bruins.
A consummate communicator with both veterans and youngsters, Cassidy has made the Bruins into one of the best offensive squads in the National Hockey League with his up-tempo approach. He wants his players to push the play and attack with the puck as they enter the offensive zone, using their skills and speed to create goals.
In the same breath, he realizes the importance of defending the play not only in the Bruins’ own end, but employing a team-wide approach. That means taking the body and delivering checks wherever possible, while winning the majority of 50/50 battles for the puck in the neutral zone, and transitioning those opportunities into scoring chances in their opponents’ end of the ice.
Since Cassidy replaced the much stuffier Claude Julien in February 2017, the Bruins have been to the playoffs three straight years, including this past June’s run to the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis.
Heading into this, the 2019-20 season, the Bruins have piled up a combined 256 points under Cassidy (second only to the Tampa Bay Lightning) and own an overall record of 117-52-22.
Boston’s brass recognized Cassidy’s importance to the organization as well, signing him to a three-year extension believed to be worth $3 million per season on the eve of training camp. That deal will run through the 2022-23 NHL campaign.
Cassidy has shown he can pilot the Bruins deep into the playoffs.
The question to be answered is whether he can do it again, which his charges winning 16 postseason games this time around instead of merely 15. That’s the difference between raising the Stanley Cup and being stuck with lament and regret.
Getting there will take a steady hand and one not afraid to make changes to the lineup, whether it’s shuffling lines, inserting youngsters or sitting a veteran like David Backes. It means having the ability to read which pairings are working defensively, and when to ride a hot goalie, whether it’s Tuukka Rask or Jaroslav Halak, as opposed to alternating them.
It also means having the ability to navigate hockey’s most top-heavy division, with Boston battling Tampa Bay and Toronto for the penthouse as other squads like Florida, Montreal and Buffalo try to fight their way into the playoff picture.
Old school philosophy, new school thinking, technology and gut feelings, leaning on the expertise of his assistant coaches, quick with a quip and easy to talk to (in this way, the anti-Belichick) but also serious and passionate about what he does ... these all make up the coach that Bruce Cassidy is.
The Bruins are thrilled to have him, feeling that their best days with the 54-year-old are still ahead.
Phil Stacey is executive sports editor of The Salem News.
