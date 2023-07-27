OXFORD – The first pitch was thrown at 4 pm. The last one was thrown at 8:35 pm.
The 4 hours, 35 minutes turned out to be painful for the Andover Little League All-Stars. It included a pitcher forced to change his glove in the second at-bat of the game, one run over the game’s first 55 minutes, a three-hour rain delay, and then seven runs in the last 1.2 innings.
Trailing by five runs in their last at-bat, Andover scored three runs and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but Canton relief pitcher Sam Archibald ended the marathon game with a strikeout. That last out allowed Canton to celebrate with a 5-3 win over Andover in the first round of the Massachusetts 12-year-old Little League State Championship held at the Stanley Johnson Field.
Andover will play out of the loser’s bracket and face the loser of Barnstable/Rutland on Friday at 5 pm.
“We said that all along, just to play to the last out. and we did that,” said Andover manager Shawn Isley. “Once we got their starting pitcher out, we knew we had a chance. We made him throw some extra pitches at the end and we got two runners on. He was probably the hardest throwing pitcher that we have seen. Our kids battled right to the end.”
Canton struck first with a run in the top of the second. With one out and the bases empty, Brendan Ryan got hit by a pitch. He quickly moved up to second and third on separate wild pitches during the at-bat with Ryan Roberts. Roberts was then able to fight off a pitch and hit a slow dribbler down the third base line to score Ryan. Roberts stole second base but was stranded when Sanchez struck out the next two batters.
Canton had a great opportunity to expand its lead in the top of the third. Mikey Zolo reached on an infield error, stole second and advanced to third on a wild throw. Sanchez then struck out the next three hitters to end the threat.
Canton pitcher Nate Chabot, who like Sanchez, was throwing his share of gas, retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings.
In the top of the fifth, Canton loaded the bases with one out and that’s when the skies opened up, to go along with constant thunder and lightning. That caused a three-hour delay. Play resumed at 7:55 p.m., and Canton struck for four runs to open things up at 5-0.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth when Andover scored three runs, behind an RBI groundout off the bat of Jack Stevens, before Jake Shea belted a two-run double into the right-center gap.
“That was an unbelievable, clutch situation. There was a lot of pressure there. He hit the ball well, absolutely,” said Isley. “I think (the delay) was hard for the kids, energy wise. They started to get tired a little bit.”
