If ever a franchise needed a money performance, it was the New England Patriots. The embattled, suddenly often-questioned and ridiculed New England Patriots.
Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh delivered bigtime for the franchise on Tuesday morning.
As the NFL Draft rapidly approaches (April 27-29), Groh stood in front of a hungry media contingent and sounded like a guy steering a sensible ship on calm seas, not the Exxon Valdez on the rocky Alaskan Coast.
Groh, and I honestly can’t believe I’m typing these words, killed it — plain and simple.
He wasn’t overly analytic. The son of former coach Al Groh is a football guy, first and foremost.
He’s an Ivy Leaguer (Princeton) with a law degree, and he still oozed football guy, even with a little swagger.
Groh made a point to go out of his way to let you know he was the guy who delivered offensive guard Mike Onwenu to the fold.
“We’re definitely trying to find the model, find good football players,” Groh said, before divulging that he went against the measurables with Onwenu, who might just be the best Patriot draft pick on the current roster.
It was a tell. You never, ever would have heard Nick Caserio, or for that matter, even Scott Pioli, in their time here, toss that one into the fray.
Seconds later, he checked himself, too, as if to pay respect to his boss, Bill Belichick.
“We’re constantly evaluating every position, I have to do a better job as a talent evaluator,” said Groh. “I would certainly not just say, oh yeah, our personnel was good enough to be this or that. We were and 8-9 football team. … that’s a losing record. We have to try and improve in every way. That starts with me. I think we have to get better across the board.”
This is Groh’s second swing at the draft as the Director of Personnel. He speaks like the man in charge — a guy who came up huge last year.
There was little Caserio-speak – generalities, cliches and word puzzles. He answered questions, and he answered them with purpose.
There has been and will always be wide receiver talk pre-draft in football today. The position has risen to such prominence.
Many draft types out there state that this class of receivers might be a downgrade from the most recent past. Currently, many feel that Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be the lone first-round talent in the bunch. Not so fast, says Groh.
“Look at all these mock drafts right now, those get turned upside down really quickly,” Groh said. “It only takes one team to say, ‘Hey, we need a wide receiver’ and one goes. and somebody else says we better go get one, too.
“If you’re looking for a guy, it’s not just a first-round guy. There’s a lot of good wide receivers in this draft, and there’s a lot of good wide receivers in this league that weren’t just first-round picks. You can find these guys throughout the draft. If you’re taking one of these guys in the first round, you had better have some conviction on him.”
Groh also knows that New England doesn’t expect to be picking as high as No. 14 too often.
“You can’t miss on those guys. That’s an investment. That’s a four or five-year investment. … You’re making a real investment on that guy you’re taking in the first round and in the second/third rounds as well,” he said. “You better get those guys right, from a character perspective as well as a player’s perspective.”
I’ve been to a ton of these pre-draft pressers. None have been this good. Not Belichick. and certainly not Caserio.
It was refreshing, and more importantly for the Patriots franchise in need of a boost, Groh was rejuvenating.
“I don’t have all the answers here, but we’re working hard and I would say a big part of that is trying to narrow down not just what I think but what other people think. Focus on the collaborative process,” Groh said of the pre-draft dynamic. “When we have a consensus on a player, that’s when you start feeling pretty good about things. In evaluating the players, eventually you have to make that pick, if we have a consensus on things, that’s when you’re feeling good about things.
“As far as player evaluation, that hasn’t changed for me. At a certain point, you learn, you have to stick to your gut.”
And my gut says Groh has what it takes.
