In many respects this has been exactly the kind of bounce back season the Red Sox hoped for when they signed Michael Wacha.
A longtime standout with the St. Louis Cardinals, Wacha endured a difficult two-year stretch with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Red Sox this past offseason on a one-year, $8 million deal.
When he’s been on the mound Wacha has been arguably the club’s best starting pitcher. He’s currently 8-1 with a 2.28 ERA heading into Friday’s start against the Rays, and his 3.2 wins above replacement leads the pitching staff and ranks third on the team behind only Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.
The only problem? Wacha’s also been on the injured list twice, first with left intercostal irritation and then with right shoulder inflammation. Those two injuries sidelined Wacha for a combined 55 days and cost him 10-11 starts, casting a notable pall on what has otherwise been a terrific season.
“The injuries have definitely put a damper in some of the stuff I was trying to do this season,” Wacha said in the home clubhouse on Thursday. “But I try to look at the positives and try to use that time to try to get better in different aspects of my game.”
Wacha said he’s not ready to decide whether this season has been a success or failure, but staying healthy was among his biggest goals, along with helping the Red Sox reach the playoffs and compete for a championship.
Even still, he has no regrets about his decision to sign with the Red Sox and has enjoyed the Boston experience.
“It’s been great,” Wacha said. “Obviously this season hasn’t quite gone how we wanted it to so far this year, but the guys in this clubhouse, the staff that’s here in Boston has been great, playing in front of this fanbase has been amazing.
“It’s a pretty special place to be able to play and putting on this uniform definitely has a certain feeling to it whenever you take the field,” he continued. “That’s something I’ll always remember for sure and we still have a lot of confident players on this team and we’re looking forward to hopefully turning this season around.”
And would he come back if the Red Sox will have him?
“My experience here has been pretty positive so it would definitely be something I’d consider, most definitely,” Wacha said.
Whether or not the Red Sox should re-sign Wacha is an interesting question without an easy answer. As it stands now the Red Sox only have two established starters under team control for next season, Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta. Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill and Wacha are all free agents, as is James Paxton, who hasn’t pitched this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery and will now miss the rest of the year after suffering a Grade 2 lat tear in his first rehab start back.
The Red Sox have a decision to make with Paxton’s two club option years worth $26 million, and they could also move Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck back to the rotation or ride with some combination of rookies Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski and Brayan Bello. But as the club learned the hard way during July’s debilitating run of injuries, it pays to have a steady hand leading the way, and when healthy there’s no doubt Wacha can be a difference maker.
The problem is the “when healthy” part, and after a season in which the Red Sox found their starters dropping like flies with alarming regularity, durability should be a real concern for the club going forward.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.