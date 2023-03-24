The injury bug has been feasting on the Red Sox pitching staff this spring.
Early in camp it got starting rotation contenders Brayan Bello and James Paxton, both of whom will start the season on the injured list alongside the rehabbing Garrett Whitlock. Then it got lefty Joely Rodriguez, who strained an oblique and could be out for a while. Now it’s claimed righty Wyatt Mills, who was a contender to earn one of the last bullpen spots but who is being shut down with elbow inflammation.
That’s five arms who could have made the Opening Day roster, and while they won’t all be out long that’s a lot for any pitching staff to compensate for.
The issue may not manifest itself as much on the field. With two off-days in the first two weeks the Red Sox should only need one start from their No. 5 guy before Whitlock is ready, and Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski are both well equipped to pick up the slack.
The bullpen will probably be ok too. Closer Kenley Jansen and top set-up man Chris Martin are both healthy and rookie Zack Kelly acquitted himself nicely during last September’s audition.
The problem is what the club will do if anyone else goes down, because at this point the Red Sox have almost completely exhausted their MLB-ready depth.
Rodriguez’s injury is probably the most difficult because he’s one of only two lefty relievers on the Red Sox 40-man roster. The club likely won’t want to call up minor league lefties Bryan Mata, Chris Murphy or Brandon Walter — doing so would start their MLB service time clock and disrupt their routine as starters — and calling up any other lefties in the minors would require a corresponding 40-man roster move.
The same could be true if any more pitchers go down as well.
Considering the Red Sox may also have to clear space to keep non-roster invitees Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro in the organization, there likely won’t be any obvious choices as far as designating someone for assignment. The other option, placing someone on the 60-day injured list, isn’t particularly appealing either, since that would rule out the player until June at the earliest.
Whitlock and Bello definitely aren’t candidates for the 60-day considering they may only need another week or two before they’re ready to return. Mills’ injury doesn’t sound serious, and if there is any chance Rodriguez can return by May the Red Sox need to keep that door open.
That leaves shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who is nearing a return from last spring’s torn ACL, and Paxton, who suffered a hamstring stain early in camp but who is back on the mound and threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Maybe the Red Sox could ease them along slowly, but delaying their return to add a replacement-level lefty might not be the best roster management.
It’s an uncomfortable position for the Red Sox to be in, and hopefully one the club won’t be in much longer.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
