Mass. Division 1 State Semifinals
No. 8 Methuen vs. No. 4 Springfield Central, at Shrewsbury High School, Friday, 6 p.m.
The Storyline: Clearly, the David vs. Goliath matchup of the weekend. No. 8 Methuen toppled top-seeded Franklin in the quarters and now gets a date with the defending state champ and consensus, No. 1 team in the Bay State, with Springfield Central.
The last Matchup: Have not played, but it could be noted that Central Catholic beat Methuen 42-6 and was pounded by Springfield in the teams’ season opener, 38-0.
Scouting the Opposition: Eagles quarterback William “Pop” Watson might be the most dynamic signal caller in the state. He has committed to Nebraska already, leading a list of at least six and potential eight Division 1 college types in the lineup.
Stat Leaders: Methuen – Drew Eason 125 of 178 passing, 1,865, 18 TDs, 6 INTs; Shane Eason 37 catches, 712 yards and 126 carries for 1,025 yards … 30 TDs; Anesti Touma 26 catches, 268 yards, 8 TDs.
Mass. Division 1 State Semifinals
No. 7 St. John’s Prep vs. No. 3 Central Catholic, at Cawley Stadium, Lowell, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
The Storyline: Five times in the last eight years, these teams have met in the Division 1 playoffs. The Prep is looking to reverse the earlier outcome between the two – just like Central did a year ago.
The last Matchup: Central Catholic 17, Saint John’s 7.
Scouting the Opposition: The Prep hung 400-plus yards of offense on Andover a week ago, a mighty huge statement at this stage of the game. D-1 college receivers/DBs Joenel Aguero, Jesse Ofurie and Steph Patrick are the best group in the state.
Stat Leaders: Central – Markys Bridgewater, 65 carries, 731 yards, 11 TDs; Matthias Latham 75 carries, 633 yards, 11 TDs; Blake Hebert 88 of 139 passing, 1,150 yards, 14 TD passes; Mike Ryan 21 catches, 308 yards, 4 TDs; Preston Zinter, 15 catches, 213 yards, 2 TDs.
New Hampshire Division I State Semifinals
No. 10 Bedford at No. 6 Timberlane, Friday, 7 p.m.
The Storyline: A pair of Cinderellas enter, and one will go to the state championship game.
The last Matchup: Did not meet.
Scouting the Opposition: Bedford is a defense-first operation, having posted a state-best six shutouts this year. Neither Windham (28-0) nor Nashua North (7-0) could put up points on the Bulldogs in the playoffs. QB Danny Black leads a proficient Bedford passing attack.
Stat Leaders: Bedford – Danny Black 93 for 167 passing, 1,359 yards, 13 TDs; Logan Sfeir, 106 carries, 549 yards, 10 TDs; Timberlane – Dom Coppeta 50 of 92 passing, 1,001 yards, 13 TDs and 5 INTs … 134 carries, 657 yards; Eddie DiGiulio 102 carries, 655 yards, 15 TDs; Liam Corman 62 carries, 558 yards, 12 TDs; Jaden Mwangi, 12 catches, 200 yards, 7 TD catches.
New Hampshire Division I State Semifinals
No. 4 Pinkerton Academy at No. 1 Londonderry, Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Storyline: Londonderry has ascended to the power program in D-I, having won six straight battles with the arch-rival Astros and two of the last three state titles. Pinkerton looks to throw a wrench into the Lancer plans.
The last Matchup: Londonderry 31, Pinkerton 6
Scouting the Opposition: Drew Heenan leads a Londonderry offense that totally overwhelmed the Astros in the second half during Mack Plaque weekend.
Stat Leaders: Pinkerton – Jacob Albert 126 carries, 1,088 yards, 9 TDs; Cole Yennaco, 113 carries, 669 yards, 20 TDs; Matt Morrison, 34 carries, 387 yards, 4 TDs.
New Hampshire Division II Championship
No. 4 Souhegan vs. No. 2 Pelham at Bedford High, Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Storyline: Souhegan is literally the only team to challenge Pelham, which has outscored opponents, 428-95, this year. Can the Python bid for three straight perfect state title seasons be realized?
The last Matchup: Pelham 28, Souhegan 21.
Scouting the Opposition: Souhegan sophomore QB Romy Jain might be the most prolific passer in the state. He and JJ Bright pace a wide-open, extremely dangerous offense for coach Robin Bowkett’s Sabers, who last won the D-II title in 2020.
Stat Leaders: Souhegan -- Romy Jain 99 of 150 passing, 1,986 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs; JJ Bright 85 carries, 1,053 yards, 20 TDs; Madux McGrath 23 catches, 541 yards, 7 TDs; Pelham – Jake Travis 30 of 46 passing, 671 yards, 9 TDs; Ethan Demmons 98 carries, 702 yards, 7 TDs; Alex Carroll 61 carries, 554 yards, 10 TDs; Dom Herrling, 41 carries, 314 yards, 9 TDs; Jake Cawthron, 16 catches, 389 yards, 5 TDs.
