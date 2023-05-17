HAVERHILL — The difference between the two team, one run, was pretty much expected.
So was the high-tension between two of our area’s top baseball programs. And, oh yeah, it was a Central Catholic-Andover High sporting event with something at stake beyond bragging rights.
But the two-plus hours between the opening pitch and walk-off win in the eighth inning — which including some chaos — was a game for the ages.
The pregame chatter was statewide, with all eyes locked in on Northern Essex Community College’s baseball field for the Monday afternoon matchup between the Raiders and rival Andover. The winner would virtually clinched first place in the MVC Division 1, something that Central Catholic had not done since 2018.
Sean Mercuri was the hero of the extra-innings thriller, with a walk-off single, leading the Raiders to a 2-1 win, and clinching at least a share of the MVC D1 crown.
Mercuri, a Merrimack College commit for football, was still ecstatic 24 hours later, enjoying every second of the fame he’s received from students and alums.
“Everyone has been coming up to me in the hallways all day at school (Tuesday),” said Mercuri. “This is something I’ll absolutely remember for the rest of my life, and it’s something every child dreams of.”
An extremely well-played game for both sides led to chaos in the seventh inning.
Andover was able to tie it 1-1 after Chase Lembo scored on a Luke Bardetti suicide squeeze bunt. Then, Central Catholic pitcher Josh Florence, who is committed to Stonehill University, was taken out of the game due to his pitch count.
On the other side, Andover pitcher Chris Jaillet was just as strong as Florence, only allowing one run, and keeping his team right in it to the very last second.
“To be completely honest, I was definitely nervous before the game,” said Jaillet, a sophomore. “I knew the explosiveness in the Central offense, and it definitely showed in the first inning when (Nate) Kearney turned on a curveball to hit a home run. Despite the nerves, the excitement was huge as well, knowing the circumstances and importance of this matchup.”
The Raiders began the bottom of the seventh with two men on, before Kearney was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Central no outs in the inning.
Shortstop John Bessette made an incredible play on a Brady Rickenbach grounder, turning a massive 6-2-3 double play.
After an intentional walk to Jack Savio, Charlie Antonopoulos walked up to the plate, and sliced a single to left field to win the game.
Well, that’s what everyone thought.
“My mindset throughout that at-bat in the seventh was to get a good pitch, and hit it hard,” said Antonopoulos. “In that situation, I was anxious but able to calm myself down, knowing the task at hand. It was unfortunate to see what happened after I rounded first base, but we stayed composed as a team.”
The Central Catholic baserunner never touched second base on Antonopoulos’ clutch single. Andover second baseman, Teddy Gibson, noticed it and appealed it to the umpire.
No run.
Inning over.
“The Central runner turned around about three quarters of the way to second base, so I called to our left fielder, Mason Rosner, who also realized what was going on, to throw me the ball,” said Gibson. “I looked over at one of the umpires, and he knew right away that the runner did not touch second base. While Central started to celebrate, I touched the base, and made sure the umpire knew.
“I called over to Coach (Dan) Grams, and he noticed the same thing that I saw. Since it was a force out, it had to mean something.”
After a five-minute discussion with the umpires, it was deemed Gibson was correct and there would be an eighth inning.
“It didn’t surprise me when Teddy and John (Bessette) noticed the Central runner did not touch second,” said Grams. “They both have brothers who played high school baseball, and they have great pedigree that we need.
“When the play occurred, I knew, according to federation rules, that it was an out. Just like they do in the pros. I made a quick call to a relative of mine that is a MVC umpire, and he agreed with my interpretation, before the umpires agreed on the call.”
With all the chaos going on, remarkably, Central kept composed. When its turn in the eighth inning came to bat again, Tyler Normandie began it with crushing double, before a Kyle Bishop sacrifice bunt.
Mercuri, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker, stepped up to plate.
The senior ripped a single, easily the Raiders’ biggest win of the year. Maybe even a decade.
“I was very proud of the way we bounced back after the call in the seventh,” said Central Catholic head coach John Sexton. “We could have easily pouted and sulked, but we got back to work. Yesterday was a high level baseball game, with both sides excelling in all aspects of the game.”
For Grams and his Andover team, the results were disappointing, but the Warriors know there’s much more baseball to be played.
“We are a little down right now, but we feel good about what we have accomplished so far this season,” said Grams, who played baseball at UMass Lowell. “There’s still a long way to go with five games left, and we look to finish strong heading into the state tournament. Coach Sexton is an excellent coach, and I wish Central the best of luck the rest of the way going forward.”
Central Catholic travels to North Andover on Wednesday afternoon, and a win would crown the Raiders as sole champions of the MVC.
