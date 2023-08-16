What began on a whim just a few months ago turned into an international statement on the wrestling mat for Andover’s Yandel Morales.
And even needing his shoulder popped back into place couldn’t slow him down.
“My dad was born in Puerto Rico, and I always wanted to go and explore the wresting there,” Morales said. “This year, in May, we thought, ‘What would happen if I went out and tried to make the world team?’ I ended up winning my way onto team Puerto Rico, I just kept working harder and harder, and I ended up having some success at international meets. It was so amazing.”
The 15-year-old Andover High star didn’t just have some success — wrestling in the 51-kilogram (112 pounds) freestyle division — he made his name heard on the world-wide stage.
First, Morales earned the silver medal in his weight class at the Pan-American Championships in Mexico City in June, advancing to the finals then overcoming a shoulder injury and an 8-0 deficit in the title match to nearly pull off a dramatic championship.
Then, he competed at the U17 World Championships in Istanbul, scoring a pair of big victories and placing a very respectable ninth place against some of the best in the world.
“It was so cool,” he said. “I love wresting, so to wrestle every day and compete seems natural to me. I always want to wrestle and be challenged, so it’s a pleasure to get to travel and compete in this big tournaments. It was my first time really traveling the world and seeing these places, and to do that with wrestling — and have some success — was just so awesome.”
MAKING TEAM PUERTO RICO
Following a brilliant freshman season for Andover High during the winter — earning him Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic honors — Morales had to battle to qualify for team Puerto Rico.
He was eligible to compete for the country because his dad — longtime Lawrence High assistant and current Andover assistant Ozzy Morales — was born in Puerto Rico. Yandel and his family travel there to see extended family every year.
But it wouldn’t be easy to make the team.
“I had to go to Puerto Rico to wrestle in a tournament,” he said. “I wrested three matches. I won the first, then I had to beat the guy that represented the country last year in my weight class. I had to beat him twice, and he only had to beat me once to make the team. I ended up beating him twice. It’s a real honor to represent Puerto Rico.”
PAN-AM FINALS
Morales then traveled to Mexico to compete in the Pan-American Championships, and proved he belonged among the best.
He beat Yamato Ogawa of Japan in the quarterfinals and Mokbel Sahli in the semifinals, before disaster struck in the finals.
Morales fell behind 8-0, then injured his shoulder. But he was able to rally from there, falling just short of a gold medal in the final against Team USA’s Czar Quintanilla (12-11 in overtime).
“Being able to have that success in those matches was super cool,” he said. “I had the loss in the finals, but otherwise it was a great tournament and a lot of fun. I was down 8-0, and to come back from that was really special.
“I hurt my shoulder trying to block and defend with a leg lift. I went over my shoulder. It popped out, but when I rolled over it started to go back into place. The doctor secured it. That was fine. It bothered me the rest of the match, but once the adrenaline got pumping I forgot about it and just wrestled. I was feeling OK the next day.”
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Morales delivered another strong performance at the U17 World Championships in Turkey.
He advanced to the quarterfinals, which included a win over Sahli Mokbel of Tunasia.
“It was a cool experience, and way different than Mexico,” he said. “In Turkey, there were so many people from different countries speaking different languages, and we were all in the same hotel. It was cool. and being at the arena, being on stage, it was amazing to look out and see such a huge crowd. I want to be able to wrestle in those places.
“My nerves got the best of me a little. But now that I know from these experiences, maybe next year the nerves won’t kick in as bad and I’ll be able to just wrestle.”
He is also excited for his sophomore season at Andover High.
“I’m very excited to wrestle for my school again,” he said. “I’m training hard, and can’t wait to represent Andover High.”
