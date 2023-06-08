METHUEN – Admittedly, when you catch the news that the Methuen High softball program is back at it again in the state tournament, hitting the road and upsetting Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday, you expect to hear from the familiar names.
Brooke Tardugno, Thyanais Santiago, Kiele Coleman, Ari Baez, et al. They’ve been through this before, powering into the D-1 Final Four last spring. But as good as they’ve been all year, the Rangers found their much-needed offense against B-R in a couple of lesser-known spots.
When the dust settled, it was first-year starters Lea Lynch and Ella Hayes propelling the Methuen offense forward.
To those close to the program, the unsung duo delivering in the clutch is not a surprise.
“Lea is somebody that has been super-valuable. She’s been able to play all over the place for us. She’s really found her niche at first base. Her time has come and she came up huge,” said Ranger coach Jason Smith.
“Ella has gotten the bulk of the time back there at catcher and has done a fantastic job. She has continued to work on hitting. She came up big with a clutch home run against Tewksbury earlier in the season and that was a huge home run for an insurance run (Wednesday).”
Both girls were along for the ride a year ago. Each agrees, playing integral roles this time around makes it so much more riveting.
“This is special. Finally, playing ... this year has been so amazing,” said the senior Lynch, who will head to UMass Lowell next year. “The team is closer than it’s ever been. I don’t really know how to explain it.
“I feel so much more in the game. Obviously, I was there cheering for everyone last year. I’m so much more into it now. It’s definitely affected my play. It’s pushing me and the whole team to do better.”
Lynch’s senior season almost didn’t even happen, believe it or not. She was contemplating not trying out, until veteran coach Dave Bettencourt convinced her that if she stuck it out, something big was bound to happen.
“He was always encouraging me to never give up. I never stopped working hard at practice,” said Lynch, who is batting .333 and slugging .519 on the year. “Finally getting a starting spot (at first base), I just continued to work hard and never gave up.”
Replacing an elite defender at first like 2022 grad Jenny Grelle, Lynch had to learn a new spot. Against B-R, she not only put the Rangers on the lead with a solo homer and deep sacrifice fly, she helped save the game with her glove, making a pair of sharp plays to protect the win.
Hayes was just a wide-eyed freshman last spring, soaking in the drama and learning as best she could from a Methuen great.
“I’ve been watching Avry (Nelson) my entire life. She’s definitely someone I look up to,” said Hayes of the Rangers’ backstop a year ago.
This spring, with the job open, Hayes had her mind set of getting on the field as much as possible.
“It took a lot of work, a lot of practice to get where I am today. and it will definitely take some work to get to where Avry was, but we’ve still got a few more years,” said the sophomore, who is batting .279 on the season.
Hayes, who has thrown out six runners attempting to steal, hasn’t been afraid of the big moment. Her blast to deep center against B-R was just the result of determined effort.
“The second it came off my bat, I could tell it was a good one. I didn’t know if it would be over (the fence). I’m just glad all the swings in practice were worth it,” she said.
“(This playoff run) has been more incredible than I ever could have imagined. It feels amazing to be part of such an incredible team.”
