Andover’s Hailey Doherty hustled through the paint to shake her defender, took a pass on the wing and knocked down a long 3-pointer with a hand in her face, sending spectators in the Dunn Gym into loud cheers.
It didn’t matter that it was a practice, the day before the Golden Warriors faced Central Catholic in the Division 1 semifinals. Doherty was leading a scout team charged with ensuring the starters were ready for the Raiders, and the senior guard wasn’t about to let up until the final buzzer blew.
“You should have seen her knocking down 3’s the other day in practice!” said coach Alan Hibino, “That really prepared us, so when (Central Catholic’s) Sam Guertin hit a couple 3’s early, we knew what adjustment we had to make.”
Doherty might not fill up the score sheet like Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom, or even see the playing time many of her teammates receive. But make no mistake, the reserve guard is a major reason Andover High is about to play for a state title.
The senior tri-captain is an emotional leader of the No. 1-seeded Golden Warriors (21-1), who will take on No. 3 Springfield Central (21-1) in the Division 1 state championship game on Sunday (4 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
“We’re super excited for the state title game,” said Doherty, who was also a member of the 2020 Division 1 co-state champions basketball team. “No matter what sport you play, every team’s goal is to make it all the way to the end, and to have actually done that feels amazing. We’ve worked so hard to get to where we are now, and are going to keep working as hard as we can.”
While Doherty has appeared in all but one game this winter, including a four-point night against Haverhill, so many of her contributions are off the court.
“My role on this team is to be the best leader I can be,” she said. “Whether I am on the court or off, I try to do everything I can do to keep the team focused, motivated and on top of their game.
“It certainly gets tough at times being a backup because I feel like I’m not helping the team as much as I want to. I just had to finally realize that I am still a huge part of the team by cheering them on from the sidelines and keeping the energy up no matter what. I mean, how can I be too upset when I have such amazing teammates who push me to be better everyday?”
Her high basketball IQ is also invaluable during games and as a practice player.
“She is a tremendous leader and role model,” said Hibino. “She has been amazing in embracing her role. She is also always prepared. She knows our scouting report better than anyone. She helps out others because she is so intelligent and has a great ability to break down and explain the complexities and nuances of what we do so her teammates understand.”
Doherty said lots of studying goes into that knowledge.
“Being one of the backups, you need to earn your spot,” she said. “I want to make sure that when I go into the game, I will know everything that I need to know about our game plan. That includes watching film on our opponents, and our past games to see what I can improve on.
“My role at practice is to get the team as prepared for the game as they possibly can be. Our opponents are never going to go easy on them, so I want to make sure that they are ready for whatever comes their way.”
Now, she hopes to close out her career with a state title.
“Playing in the state title game is going to be a combination of feelings — excitement along with some nerves,” she said. “The energy is going to be crazy from our fan section as well as from the team. It will be my last time playing basketball, so personally I just want to enjoy every minute of it.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
