Timberlane Regional football coach Kevin Fitzgerald could talk your ear off about his senior, Gary Shivell.
He says, “Gary’s the all-American boy, three-sport athlete, great student, super kid.”
As ringing an endorsement as Fitzgerald delivers, the story of Shivell’s lacrosse recruitment speaks even louder to the caliber of this student-athlete.
This past summer, playing in a club tournament, Shivell, per usual, drew the top defensive assignment. The coaches from Division 1 Iona University were in town to see their recruit, whom Shivell was called on to defend.
Of course, the rest is history.
“The coach saw me playing him and they got in contact with me right away,” Shivell said.
An offer soon followed and then a commitment for the Eagle-Tribune All-Star and reigning New Hampshire Defensive Player of the Year in Division II to play in the Metro-Atlantic Conference for the Gaels.
With his collegiate plans already set with lax, Shivell was all business in preparing for football this fall.
A starter and two-way contributor on two of the most prolific football teams in recent Owls history, Shivell is back where he has been, making plays at receiver and safety.
Timberlane, now 1-1 in the early going, faces a major test on Friday night when it hosts 2-0 Pinkerton Academy.
Despite the crew being rocked by graduation last June, Shivell likes what he sees so far.
“Everyone has been waiting their chance to play. You just try to keep the young guys motivated and keep them together. I know I need to be a leader,” he said. “We’ll be all right.”
The 6-foot, 180-pounder made a strong bid in the summer for the Owls quarterback spot, too. After a fierce battle with Jeremy Mlocek, the junior won the job. As Fitzgerald said, “Gary is so athletic, we’re just a better team with both of them on the field at the same time.”
Shivell was magnanimous in accepting a third year as a wideout.
“Obviously, you’d want to be the starting quarterback, but I’m playing football that’s all that matters,” Shivell said. “Jeremy has earned it for sure, but if he gets hurt I’m good to go.”
A hoop player in the winter, Shivell carries a 4.26 GPA and is currently taking both AP Human Geography and AP Statistics.
He walks the halls at Timberlane with no stress, with Iona in his future.
“It feels good. The college approval process is so draining, and now it is done,” Shivell said.
All that remains is staying on top of the books and enjoying his three final seasons as an Owl.
“Playing all three helps me in each sport. They all help each other in their own way, getting me bigger, faster, and stronger for all three seasons,” said Shivell. “It’s lots of commitment year-round, but I don’t know where I would be in lacrosse if I didn’t play football and basketball.”
Righting the ship
Murphy’s Law struck the Haverhill High footballers on Saturday, post-halftime at Beverly.
The Hillies’ third quarter included a fumble, two bobbled snaps, a penalty to negate a big return, a bad snap and another fumble.
Somehow, Haverhill survived the barrage, allowing only one score to take a 27-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The kids faced a little adversity there in the second half, but they fought through it,” said Hillies coach Rob Pike.
“They should be proud of themselves.”
Pike was spot on. The Hillies’ fourth-quarter march, 14 plays to the Beverly 21, didn’t result in points, but it basically ended the game, chewing up a giant chunk of the clock.
“The O-line did an awesome job there,” said Pike. “Ariel Desir at left tackle, Brian Tejeda … they were awesome. and Gabe Grzyboski stepped in at center. They were huge.”
Grzyboski has been and will continue to be a reliable target at tight end for QB James Farrell.
Don’t think the sacrifice made on Saturday goes unnoticed.
“Gabe is just a team player. I’ll be throwing to him this year, too, for sure,” said Farrell. “He’s a great player, a team player, and there’s not a position out there he can’t play.”
Odds and Ends
Huge character props to Methuen’s Drew Eason, who legitimately didn’t practice in the preseason due to illness but showed a ton of guts in facing a loaded Lincoln-Sudbury squad over the weekend.
Anyone who knows the kid would expect that, but that doesn’t mean his effort/commitment wasn’t special. …
Can somebody explain Londonderry 41, Chelmsford 0 to me?
It’s a result from this past weekend that leaps off the page as odd.
Yes, Jimmy Lauzon‘s Lancers have clearly risen to the top of the Granite State heap (three state finals, two titles in the last four years), but Chelmsford is supposed to be an upper tier team in the MVC behind QB Kyle Wilder and lineman Thomas Brown.
That one to me is a head-shaker, but it says an awful lot about about the level of play in New Hampshire Division I. …
Salem, N.H.’s Dylan Aliberti ran 18 times for 97 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown, helping to lead Saint John’s Prep past Marshfield this week.
The defending state Division 1 champ Eagles, of course, host Central Catholic on Saturday. The Raiders’ situation bears watching as Clemson quarterback commit Blake Hebert left this past weekend’s loss to Springfield Central with an ankle injury. …
Some interesting stuff out of Lynn social media man Mukala Kabongo (@mukala_k on “X”) who caught up with Lawrence High football coach Rhandy Audate after the Lancers’ big road win at Lynn English on Friday night.
“I’ve loved away games since I’ve played football. I’ve loved coming to other people’s home stadiums and putting our feet on coffee tables and having a good time,” said Audate after the Lancers’ 27-0 victory.
“Our guys came out with the mindset of dominating up front. They understand without that we have nothing. When they come out and want to dominate, we do a good job.”
Delivering the big plays on Friday night for Lawrence was David Manon, about whom Audate raved.
“He’s a man, we call him ‘D-Man.’ He’s a great kid. We’re just finding ways to get our athletes the ball.” …
Just another reminder that, weather permitting, the football weekend starts on Thursday night with four games — Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence; Chelmsford at Andover; Cathedral at Whittier and Salem at Concord.
