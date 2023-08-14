Methuen’s Kaia Hollingsworth could take time to relax. No one would blame her.
She could take a few months off to rest and recuperate after the rigors of a college sports season, while mixing in some training.
But at Salem State University, Hollingsworth is the ‘Iron Viking.’
After all, the former Methuen High state champion doesn’t just stand out in one sport — or even two sports — for Salem State.
The senior’s a rare three-sport college standout — in ice hockey, lacrosse and more recently field hockey.
“It takes a lot of dedication and commitment to be a multi-sport college athlete,” said Hollingsworth. “In college, you ultimately decide for yourself how much you want it. It’s easy to not train everyday, so you’re not ready for the upcoming season. It’s hard to continue to push yourself on your ‘off-season.’ But that’s what puts you above others. I like to say, ‘You get out what you put in.’
“Some of my friends think I’m crazy playing three sports, and ask, ‘How do you do it?’ But there aren’t too many negatives. It is definitely a challenge to make sure I get all my homework and studying done before practice. Another thing is making my class schedule fits around my athletic schedule. But, I really enjoy how I get a structured schedule; being busy keeps me productive and on task. I also really enjoy how playing sports brings me so many new friendships and connections.”
PASSION FOR HOCKEY
Hockey remains first in Hollingsworth’s heart.
The dynamic goalie led the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op team to a 22-1-1 record and the Division 1 state championship in 2019, making 34 saves in the 2-1 title game win over Austin Prep.
She was a two-time Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP (2018-19) and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (2016-17, 2020), posing 24 shutouts and a 1.64 career goals-against average in six seasons as a starter (eighth grade through senior year).
It was hockey she originally committed to Salem State to play.
After losing her freshman college season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollingsworth has split time time as Salem’s starting goalie the last two seasons. She’s played 24 combined games, posing a 3.38 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and three shutouts.
“It was a big jump from high school,” she said. “The game gets a lot faster and there is little to no room for mistakes. I believe I was well prepared, from playing boys hockey for the majority of my youth career. I also continued to skate with boys who play juniors and professional women’s players, so that’s helped me a lot as well.
“Although it was a big jump I was ready for the challenge. I like being challenged when I play, I really love to compete and prove that I belong at the next level.”
ADDING LACROSSE, THEN FIELD HOCKEY
Hollingsworth was persuaded add lacrosse to her resume when she arrived at Salem.
“I thought that I was done lacrosse, especially losing my senior year (at Methuen) to COVID,” she said. “Fortunately, one of my good friends on the hockey team also played lacrosse, and she convinced me to talk to the coach. I went to the first day of tryouts and instantly remembered how much I loved and missed playing. I was definitely debating the decision because I was afraid that I was going to be too busy, but that was not the case and I’m extremely happy that I ended up playing.”
After appearing in three games as a freshman, Hollingsworth has started the last two seasons at attack. She’s tallied 21 goals, three assists, 44 ground balls and caused 46 turnovers. She even filled in at goalie when needed, earning a victory.
“I like being able to score goals and help my team produce offensively,” she said. “I never get to score in hockey, obviously. It is exciting to have this change where I am able to run plays, get assists, score, and move the ball up the field.”
Then, last fall, Hollingsworth added field hockey to her resume. and even thought she played midfield in high school, she was asked to step in and play goalie for the Vikings.
“My lacrosse coach at Salem, Karen Atkinson, is also the field hockey coach,” she said. “It was kind of a crazy story. Salem’s starting goalie — and only goalie — got injured. One night, I got a frantic text from my coach saying she needed a goalie — — and that she knew I could do it!
“I thought to myself that field hockey goalie and ice hockey goalie are definitely not similar at all, and I had never played field hockey goalie before, so I was nervous. I said yes to the challenge, and ended up staying for a few weeks of the season. I played in 10 games, and was the goalie who played in all four games that they won last season. It was fun.”
While she has a year of eligibility left, due to the time she lost to COVID, Hollingsworth is savoring her senior seasons, because it could be her last.
“I’m honestly unsure of what I’m going to do next,” she said. “I’m graduating, but I would love to continue my athletic career, especially in hockey. I’m very interested in pursuing a master’s degree in biology (biomedical science) and if I find the right school, playing hockey as well!
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.