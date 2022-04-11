LAM TIEN
AGE: 41
HOMETOWN: Haverhill
OCCUPATION: Military (retired)
How did you get into running in the first place?:
I wasn’t always an active kid growing up. It wasn’t until high school when I decided to make my health a priority. I got into sports while I was there, participated in football in the fall, wrestling in the winter, and outdoor track in the spring. It wasn’t until I got into the military when I found my love in running and it stuck with me ever since.
What are you goals for running?
I really would love to run New York. After running Boston this past October, it motivated me to aim higher and run another major marathon.
What has training been like?
It was tough. But I found it easier to train during the winter than it was during the summer. The hardest part is definitely the weather, that factors on how your run will go especially on the days you do the long runs.
Tell us about the charity and your connection:
The charity that I’m running for is called Ironstone Farm Challenge unlimited. They are based out of Andover, Massachusetts. They are an equitarian program specialized in therapeutic programs to help veterans with trauma such as PTSD, children who are at risk, children with autism, survivors of cancer, and young adults with special needs. As a military veteran, they offers programs to help veterans ease their transition back into the civilian world.
How can people donate?:
They can donate in two ways
Website:
https://ironstonefarm.networkforgood.com/projects/155349-boston-marathon-runners-for-ironstone
Go fund me page:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.