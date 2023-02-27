For most of the year, the Lawrence High School boys resided at the top of the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings.
A late loss to Andover High dropped the Lancers to No. 2 when it mattered most – the final rankings – and that rankled some folks at LHS.
“I understand the formula, but we have four of the top nine teams in Division 1 in our conference. How do the power rankings have Catholic Memorial over us?” queried coach Jesus Moore, whose Lancers traversed one of the most rugged schedules on the planet this winter, finishing at 20-2. “We have the most top-10 wins, the most top-20 wins, the most top-32 wins – with six wins over top nine teams. It doesn’t make sense to me personally.”
The good news for Moore and his Lawrence squad is that they have the next three weeks to prove that they were indeed deserving of a better ranking.
Tournament pairings were released on Saturday and action in the boys Division 1 MIAA State Tournament commences locally on Monday night when Methuen, seeded 19th, hosted No. 46 Algonquin in a preliminary game.
Moore’s critique of the system and his questioning of the Catholic Conference’s strength now take a back seat to his team, a group that has overwhelmed foes at times but remains a postseason question mark.
“I don’t have any guys who’ve experienced a tournament game yet,” said Moore. “As good as you can be, those moments can be difficult if you haven’t been there before.”
Guard Marius Canery leads Lawrence at 17 points a night, while big man Isaiah “Tobi” Ogunbare has provided a nightly double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Danny Reyes, Francisco Santana and Ryan Grunon have all ramped up their games down the stretch.
Interesting note to the Lancer draw. The MVC power crew, five of the six other MVC teams in the field — Andover, Central, North Andover, Lowell and Chelmsford — are all on the opposite side of the draw.
Meanwhile, Lawrence stares at a draw with Lynn English, Newton North, Worcester North and Beverly all on its side of the bracket.
ANDOVER RIDING IN HIGH GEAR
Once 5-7 and searching, David Fazio’s Warriors have ripped off eight straight wins — including victories over No. 2 Lawrence and No. 4 Central — to claim the No. 8 seed.
Andover made the Final Four a year ago, with many of these pieces including 2022 MVC co-MVP Ryan MacLellan (18.0 ppg), playing significant roles in that run.
“We’re happy to be seeded eighth and playing at home. If we’re fortunate enough to win one, then we can have another home game,” said Fazio. “That’s the whole point of playing a tough schedule like we did.”
Andover’s getting contributions up and down the lineup with Rohit Srinivasan, Danny Resendiz, Chase Lembo and freshman Luka Palermo all delivering on a nightly basis.
Off the bench, guys like Brian Hnat and Leo Ackerman have proven to be quite reliable, and bruiser Lincoln Beal is back and healthy.
Andover awaits the winner of Marshfield and Springfield Central, which means a road scouting trip to Western Mass. for Fazio and the Warriors’ staff.
RANGERS OPEN IN PRELIM
Methuen High, the MVC2 champion, was rolling with six straight wins in February before a steamroller hit Klimas Fieldhouse in the regular-season finale.
“Andover really handled us from beginning to end,” said Ranger coach Anthony Faradie, whose 14-6 Rangers host Algonquin Regional in their opener.
“We’re at home, coming off of a vacation week. I think our guys will be ready. I think we’re prepared.”
Sophomore Isaiah Andino (10.2 ppg) continues to emerge as a driving force on the offensive end for the Rangers.
“He’s not playing like a sophomore anymore,” said Faradie. “Earl Pemberton (12.5 ppg.) has been so consistent all year. Ben Nkwantah has had some big shooting nights for us, too.”
Pace will be of great concern for the Rangers in the opener as Algonquin plays a slower, more methodical game.
HOW HIGH CAN KNIGHTS GO?
North Andover High, seeded No. 9 with a 13-7 mark, might just be the surprise of the Division 1 tourney. Many considered this to be a rebuilding year.
The Knights own a pair of wins over Andover and have three times played either Lawrence or Central to the wire.
“We’re playing pretty well. Down the stretch we had a couple close ones with the top MVC teams that could have gone either way,” said Knights coach Paul Tanglis.
“We’re battle-tested, but we have to take it one at a time.”
Zach Wolinski (17.0 ppg) and Jake Dehney (13.5 ppg) power the attack, but per usual in North Andover, success is borne out of tending to the little things.
“It’s about us taking care of the ball. If we take care of the ball and rebound, we’re going to be in a good spot,” said Tanglis, who will head to New Bedford this week to scout the Whalers and Milford High — with the winner coming to the Crozier Fieldhouse later this week. “We have to defend at a high level.”
RAIDERS ROLLING INTO ACTION
No team handled the pressure over the final weekend of the regular season like Central Catholic.
“One of our goals was to finish in the top four, and we knew that would take us winning the Comcast Tournament,” said coach Mark Dunham.
“We just had really good energy. We faced two different quality opponents, and won in two different ways. Beverly, we outscored. Newton North, we out-toughed. The kids were really focused.”
Joey Hart (14.2 ppg) has taken over a lead role offensively for Central, and it’s paid huge dividends.
“Being able to give him the ball, let him create offense himself or create offense for others, has been so good for us,” said Dunham.
Central, with the No. 4, could now play three straight home games, if they keep winning.
The Raiders open with the Belmont-Hopkinton winner and then would see the winner of Lowell and BC High. Each of those two has beaten Central already this year.
NOTRE DAME, WHITTIER PLAY SMALL BALL
Two area teams reached the MIAA Division 4 boys field with Whittier Tech and Notre Dame Cristo Rey looking to make some noise.
Coach Dave Chandonnet’s 10-10 Wildcats drew the 29th seed overall and await the challenge from Frontier Regional of Deerfield.
Tyler Rice leads the Cats, who are a senior-laden group. Keep an eye on the flashy frosh, Xayden Goicochea.
Notre Dame Cristo Rey is the 40th seed and earns a road trip to Webster to face Bartlett High in the opener.
Senior Manny Mota is ready to step to the plate and looking to deliver the upset for the 11-7 Hurricanes against 10-10 Bartlett.
TOURNEY CHATTER
As it was a year ago when Andover pushed to the Final Four on a wild ride behind the big fella, Aidan Cammann, Division 1 is flat-out loaded.
As North Andover High coach Paul Tanglis, “I think a bunch of teams have a real chance.”
It’s impossible to pick how things will play out.
“Last year, BC High was going to be a really tough out. The house money would have been on them,” said Central’s Mark Dunham of the eventual champs. “This year, there are six or seven teams who could get it done.”
There is marquee talent out there for sure.
Keeping the locals out of the discussion for a bit, you could make a case for No. 1 Catholic Memorial, No. 3 Franklin, No. 5 Worcester North, No. 7 Newton North (finalists in 2022), No. 10 Lynn English and No. 11 Beverly as true title contenders.
At 10, English might have the best guard tandem in the division with Warren Keel and Tyrese Melo Garcia.
Worcester North’s Talanh Pettway showed Lawrence just how dangerous he was when the teams met in January.
Newton North’s Jose Padilla and Will Davis have been there before, leading their team to the title game.
And Beverly’s Ryder Frost/Dylan Crowley duo has given opponents fits all winter long.
The picks in Division 1?
Team to Beat: Lawrence … Nobody defends like the Lancers.
If not LHS, then: Newton North … Love the experience there.
Scary non-top 8 teams: Lynn English is 19-1 and can shoot you out of the gym. BC High might be 9-11, but is 8-5 in the last 13 and, at No. 13, is the lowest rated team you don’t want to see walk through the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.