They are first and foremost basketball coaches, for sure, but for some reason on Tuesday here at Merrimack College, it felt like a history lesson was taking place.
As much as it’s about the basketball, the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament, at least in its return from a two-year hiatus, needed to be re-introduced to this group of student athletes.
For the home-grown types — Lawrence High boys coach Jesus Moore, Andover coaches David Fazio and Alan Hibino — to name a few, the message was simple: Embrace this. It doesn’t get any better.
“It’s so important to us here at Lawrence High,” said Moore. “When we were growing up and went through it, it’s something that (legendary Lancer coach Paul Neal) talked about all the time. One of our goals every year was to win it.
“For my kids, it’s the same thing. I don’t have any kids who’ve played in it, so I’ve made sure to remind them about how important this is. They’re all just pretty excited to be here.”
The return to Merrimack College for the first time since 2014 certainly seemed to be a welcomed one.
With double-barreled action brewing in one building — girls and boys, in staggered starts on the two courts — Merrimack is sure to be a hit for the hip hoop crowd.
“It definitely feels right,” said tourney director Rick Gorman.
And it does.
Those of us who remember the wild, old days — what with the North Andover Fire Department closing down the gates for the finals games, simply because you could not cram one more human into that Merrimack gym — got smacked in the face by the new Merrimack Athletic Complex.
Yes, it’s the same building. But Lawler Arena, now good for both hockey and hoop, has a whole new look (Note: It’s new for me! I realize it’s been this pretty for years. It’s also not frigid as it was in 1995!)
It’s going to make for a special venue Friday night for the two finals.
But it’s more than just a venue. Fazio’s Warriors and Anthony Faradie’s Methuen Rangers scrapped in true Christmas Tourney fashion for 32 minutes.
Just across the lobby, the team of the present — Hibino’s Warrior girls — were taking care of a team for the future, Melissa Tarpy’s Hillies. Hoop mattered again.
You could just feel it. It’s back, and while tweaks will need to be made, the Christmas Tourney remains as great a bargain as you’ll find for the $8 ticket price ($5 for students).
“I think it’s great. You get to be in a college locker-room, playing at a Division 1 facility,” said Moore. “It’s good for our team, it’s different. You don’t always get an opportunity like this.
“I think it can be special. We need to continue to grow it and change it with the times. It’s not what it was before, but this is a different breed of kids and families — just continue to build it up. It can turn into something again that everyone talks about year-round.”
Even Andover’s Ryan MacLellan, who moved from Bedford to Andover before his freshman year, could sense the magnitude of the event.
He channeled his inner Chris Vetrano — blonde hair flopping in the breeze — as he pumped in 24 to lead the Warriors to the win. The moment loomed large, and the great ones find a way. A co-MVP in the conference last winter, MacLellan absorbed everything the Rangers could throw at him … and persevered.
“It’s a great opportunity. It’s a great atmosphere, so many people from around here come to see this,” MacLellan said.
“Especially after (last week’s loss to North Andover), it was great to get back out here, in front of a nice crowd and get back at it against a good team like Methuen.”
