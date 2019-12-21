FOXBOROUGH – Here are five reasons the New England Patriots not only should win – albeit close – but have too much to lose in this “AFC East” battle.
First off, this is not for AFC East supremacy. The Patriots need only one win over last two games to clinch that.
Secondly, the Patriots have been here before, literally (Foxborough) and figuratively (big games).
1. Pats don’t lose back to back at home
It’s been 11 years since the Patriots lost consecutive games at home. It just doesn’t happen. One, because they’ve been very good most of those years and, two, is pride.
2. Pats are tough
The Patriots don’t get enough credit for this factor. They are tough. Mentally and physically, that wins in late December and January. The Bills, at 10-4, will have to physically beat the Patriots. Anything less would be a loss.
3. Defense can win game
The Patriots defense is not only good, but it’s a turnover-creating machine. Last week it was five. In Week 4, in Buffalo, it was four in a 16-10 win for Patriots.
4. Allen needs to win game
The Bills can run the ball (135 yds per). But that won’t be enough tonight. Josh Allen will need to make plays (see Lamar Jackson) on third down and in the red zone to win this game. We haven’t seen enough, despite his recent improvements (1 int. since Game 4 vs. Pats).
5. Pats have more at stake
There will be 10,000 people, maybe more, at the airport tonight when the Bills arrive if they beat the Patriots. If they lose, they’ll probably still get 2,000. The Bills are in the playoffs and have virtually no chance of winning division (Pats would have to lose at home next week to Miami) even with a win. The Patriots, on the other hand, have a No. 2 seed and first-round bye at stake. Next year? That’s a story for another day and the Bills would probably be favored to win the AFC East. Tonight? Patriots need win more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.