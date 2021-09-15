North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.