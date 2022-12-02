It’s been nearly a month since the World Series ended, and so far the MLB offseason can be summed up with one word.
Underwhelming.
In the days and weeks since the offseason officially opened we’ve only seen a small handful of notable signings and all of the big free agents are still on the board. Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, each remains in limbo as clubs and players have spent November sussing out the market and trying to put themselves in position to make the best deals possible.
But starting this weekend, we might finally see the Hot Stove begin heating up.
This Sunday marks the start of MLB’s Winter Meetings, an industry-wide gathering where players, agents, front office executives and more come together for what has often been the busiest stretch of the offseason. This year’s meetings will be held Dec. 4-7 in San Diego, and after two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last offseason’s lockout, this also marks the first time since 2019 the meetings will be held in their traditional in-person format.
In past years the Winter Meetings have been where some of baseball’s biggest deals have come together, including Gerrit Cole’s record-setting $324 million deal with the New York Yankees in 2019, Jon Lester’s $155 million deal with the Chicago Cubs and the blockbuster one-two punch of Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez signing with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox respectively in 2000.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy expects a similar dynamic this year.
“I think you’ll see things start to pick up,” Kennedy said following the announcement of the club’s new partnership with MassMutual on Wednesday. “It’s something that happens when everyone gets together in person, we’re all going to be in San Diego as an industry together and usually that breeds conversations with agents and with teams on trade possibilities, so I think you’ll see things start to pick up soon.”
Beyond the possibility that several market-setting deals could come together, this year’s Winter Meetings will also feature several other noteworthy events.
Sunday night the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the results of its Contemporary Era committee vote, potentially paving the way for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to earn enshrinement in Cooperstown after the two former MVPs failed to earn enough support in 10 tries on the BBWAA ballot due to their suspected performance-enhancing drug use.
Then on Tuesday MLB will hold its first-ever Draft Lottery, finalizing the top six picks in next summer’s 2023 MLB Draft. The draft order had previously always been based on each team’s finish in the standings, but now all clubs that missed the playoffs will have at least an outside shot at picking No. 1 overall.
Finally on Wednesday the meetings will conclude with the Rule 5 Draft, which is set to return after a one-year absence. Long a way to prevent organizations from hoarding big league talent in the minor leagues, fans probably best know the Rule 5 Draft these days as the means by which the Red Sox swiped Garrett Whitlock from the Yankees in late 2020. Could there be another diamond in the rough left unprotected this year?
What exactly will happen these next few days is impossible to predict, but it’s not an exaggeration to say we could look up a week from now and find a radically altered baseball landscape. All of the rumors and speculation have led to this, and now after months of waiting and wondering fans can finally expect some answers to the questions that have dominated the sport since the start of last season and beyond.
