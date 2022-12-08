You think by now the Red Sox would have learned from their mistakes.
Eight years ago the Red Sox faced the looming free agency of a homegrown star and did everything wrong. They badly misread his market, poisoned the discussions by extending a lowball offer of only four-years, $70 million and then watched as Jon Lester signed for more than double that the following offseason, joining the Chicago Cubs on a six-year, $155 million deal.
Lester, by the way, was worth all that money and more, making almost every start over the life of the deal and playing a starring role in helping the Cubs break their 108-year championship curse. If they one day retired his number or built Lester a statue nobody would be surprised.
Now history has repeated itself with Xander Bogaerts.
Wednesday was shaping up to be a great day for the Red Sox franchise. The club had swung two big moves, signing closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, and there was growing optimism Bogaerts could soon be next.
But then shortly after midnight the bomb dropped. Bogaerts had agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
His time in Boston was officially over.
The Red Sox not being willing to match the Padres monster offer isn't the issue. An 11-year, $280 million contract for a 30-year-old infielder is wild, blowing away all reasonable projections for what Bogaerts could potentially land. No one should begrudge Bogaerts for taking the deal either. If you were in his shoes, wouldn't you?
The issue is that the Red Sox once again allowed things to reach this point in the first place.
Knowing that Bogaerts had an opt out provision in his contract, the Red Sox reportedly offered him just one additional year for $30 million on top of the three remaining years of his current contract. That translates to four years, $90 million.
Again, Bogaerts just got 11 years, $280 million from the Padres.
What are we doing here?
The Red Sox should have known Bogaerts would never accept an offer that insulting, and it's not a coincidence Bogaerts seemed down and frustrated all year despite posting one of the best offensive seasons in the American League. This is someone who genuinely seemed to enjoy playing in Boston, someone who not long ago agreed to an incredibly team-friendly extension to stick around when he possibly could have landed an even bigger deal had he hit the market sooner.
If the Red Sox had made him a real offer, had they actually treated him like their No. 1 priority during spring training, they could have gotten a deal done.
Then we wouldn't have had to spend the whole year waiting and wondering if this would be the last time we'd see Bogaerts wearing a Red Sox uniform. And now we wouldn't be here facing the fact that he'll never wear one again, knowing it could have all been avoided if the Red Sox had only learned their lesson with Lester.
