The Andover High (5-4) and North Andover High (3-6) football teams will hold their “Thanksgiving Day” football game this year at historic Fenway Park on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams will bring their cheerleaders and marching bands to the storied park and special game.
"The Andover versus North Andover game could be played anywhere on any surface and the players intensity would rise, but to have this classic game be played at iconic Fenway Park will take the rivalry to another level,” notes Andover High coach E.J. Perry.
“For the players, this event will be one of their lifetime memories. We are all Fenway Faithful," added Perry, "but for the Andover and North Andover players, they will be loyal forever. Every player will remember running onto that field November 23rd."
Fenway Park began hosting high school football shortly after its opening in 1912, when city rivals Boston Latin and English played their annual Thanksgiving Day game at the ballpark.
Two days later, Fenway hosted the 1912 high school football national championship game when Everett was defeated by Oak Park, IL. The last high school football game at Fenway was held in 1935, followed by an 80-year absence until its return to the ballpark in 2015.
General admission tickets are available for purchase on https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/events/high-school-football , starting at $20/ticket for each individual game, with 25 percent of every ticket sold given back to the school each patron is supporting.
