SOMERSET, N.J. -- Merrimack College was holding on to a sliver of hope that fall sports could eventually happen in 2020, but the Northeast Conference (NEC) Council of Presidents voted against it in the first semester.
Prioritizing the continued health and safety of student-athletes and staff, along with campus and local communities, the NEC school presidents reaffirmed its July 29 decision to postpone fall sports athletics competition and championships as well as all other sports competition to no earlier than November 25.
This decision followed an agreed upon reevaluation of the current COVID-19 landscape and the status of campus reopenings, along with updated federal, state, local and campus regulations.
Given the NCAA's recent decision to move fall championships to the spring, the NEC will continue its comprehensive exploration and evaluation of the viability of providing a competitive experience for fall sports during the spring semester. In their consideration of potential options, the Presidents will determine the best approach moving forward relative to competitive opportunities, taking into account their commitment to the student-athlete experience and the need to provide a healthy and safe competitive environment. With that said,
the conference and its member institutions have made the commitment to develop and implement league and campus policies and procedures that will be required before allowing the resumption of conference sports this winter and spring.
"As we contend with the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health crisis, health and safety remain our highest priorities, and today's decision by the NEC Council of Presidents aligns with those priorities," said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. "This course of action now allows us to shift our attention to the future, and work with campus leaders to examine the feasibility of potential competitive options for fall, winter and spring sports that support the well-being of student-athletes, staff and campus communities. I continue to be
inspired by the resilience and determination of our student-athletes and look forward to the day they are able to once again play the game they love and experience the thrill of NEC competition."
