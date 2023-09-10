FOXBOROUGH — There is no doubt anymore. The family squabbles, and there were a few, like most families endure, have officially been put to rest.
The three years in Tampa were special in their own way, lifting a dormant franchise.
But it was the previous 20 years that will define this special dude.
Tom Brady is a New England Patriot. For life.
Owner Bob Kraft said it. More importantly, Brady said it.
An emotional Brady spoke from the heart, without a script, and basically exposed feelings that he has held, quietly, for nearly years.
It exploded at halftime of last night’s Patriots-Eagles opener.
“All our lives takes us on different journeys, different places, and brings different people in our lives,” said Brady. “One thing I’m sure of, that will never change … I am a Patriot for life.”
There were more “wow” moments. Many more.
When Brady took off his “shell,” underneath was a Patriots home jersey, No. 12.
Then he did what he had done for most of his two decades here, when he took the field just before the game. He sprinted down the Patriots sideline, at the end of which he’d yell, “Let’s BLEEPIN’ go!”
Well, Brady used those same exact words throwing his fist as if he was throwing it 100 yards.
Brady touched on what made playing for the Patriots, and really Bill Belichick, different than other places.
“The core beliefs,” said Brady. “Nothing significant in life happens as an individual. It’s always about the team. We are built on a culture of teammates, each other and [we] cared about winning. If you didn’t care about those two things, you didn’t last long here.”
Another special element were the horde of former teammates which stood together as a group, about 50 feet from where Brady was speaking. While Kraft was speaking Brady kept waving to several different former teammates, including Matt Light, Kevin Faulk, Lawyer Milloy, Ty Law and even former player personnel leader of the early dynasty, Scott Pioli.
It was a kid waving to his parents in the audience.
The most surprising returnee was Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, who played only one season here, in 2014, which probably was the most important Super Bowl season of Brady’s career, his fourth ring.
The big announcement, which really wasn’t a surprise, was that the five-year retirement waiting period will be waived, and Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.
Inside Gillette Stadium.
That means 68,000 people, more if they open the field, will be participating in one of the greatest ceremonies in New England sports history.
But that day in history will have to wait.
We, including Brady, have to digest what happened here on Sunday at 6 p.m.
“It’s another day [in this stadium] that I’ll never forget,” said Brady, getting emotional. “I love you all so much.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
