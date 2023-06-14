WORCESTER — Cam Roper doesn’t live or work in Methuen.
In fact, he’s a Lowell guy, through and through, playing baseball for Lowell High, teaching at a middle school there and also coaching at his alma mater as an assistant.
But nobody personified the Methuen grit and the “Methuen Miracle,” a run of three incredible state tournament wins over Andover (3-1), Xaverian (2-1) and Central Catholic (4-2), which followed another run of 10 wins over the final 12 regular season games, more than Roper.
Mind you, he's the first non-Methuen guy running the baseball program in more than a few decades.
"Cam is a blue collar guy. He's about winning. His personality fits Methuen perfectly," said Methuen native and Rangers pitching coach Cal Carroll, who starred at Methuen High before a nice career as a closer at Suffolk University.
"It was seamless," said Carroll. "I love the way he run a program. There is a balance of how competitive he is, keeping the players and coaches accountable. But he also made it a fun experience. He's a good as it gets."
It wasn’t long in the Cam Roper Era, as in the first practice, that athletic director Matt Curran realized he hit paydirt with his new baseball hire.
Mind you, this was before the start of shortened spring COVID 2021 season, after there was no baseball the year before.
Roper replaced Bill Blackwell, who admirably decided he wanted to see his kids play in high school after the 2019 season.
“It was the first day,” recalled Curran. “I was down at the dugout and saw the practice plan on the wall and was like, ‘Wow!’ Every minute was scripted. Every minute.”
When practiced ended, he noticed something else. Instead of leaving the field with their bags, all of the players grabbed rakes and spread out everywhere.
“There was pride. They were taking care of the field,” said Curran. “We hadn’t won or lost a game, but already I knew he was the right guy.”
And it’s gotten better every day since, including and especially, the last six weeks.
When the job originally opened up, Curran went through a round of interviews. He didn’t find his guy.
So he opened it up again, another bevy of resumes were sent in. But it was a phone call, from a Central Catholic guy, of all people, recommending this Lowell guy.
“(Former Central coach and AD) Ernie DiFiore called me and said this guy Cam Roper, who played at Lowell and was an assistant under Dan Graham there,” recalled Curran. “I had him in for an interview. There was something about him. He took over the interview. Was very organized. Knew what he wanted to do.”
Fast-forward to late April of 2023, Methuen was 1-7, coming off a tough 5-4 loss to Billerica.
“First of all, we lost a lot of close games. and our pitching was still very good, I knew we weren’t a 1-7 team” said Curran.
Then he got a text from Roper when the newest Div. 1 power ranks were released. Methuen was ranked 32nd, despite the bad record.
“The text said, ‘We’re in the tournament!’” said Curran, laughing. “Cam wanted to start the season with a tough schedule. He wanted to play the best; Leominster, Beverly, Westford Academy. Honestly we knew this team could be good.”
Curran and Roper apparently knew their stuff. Methuen went on to win 13 of the next 15 games, including the last three — all nail-biting — state tournament games before Tuesday night's loss to Franklin High, 4-0.
After every game in June, including last night, Roper was near tears.
“It has been such an honor to coach these guys, best Methuen team ever,” said Roper, referring to the deepest state tournament run in modern history.
Coach Carroll said for the last few years Roper talked many times to the coaches and players about making this kind of run in late May and June.
"To see it come to fruition is really cool," said Carroll.
It hasn’t taken long, only a few years, but Roper’s blood apparently is no longer red.
“I bleed blue now baby,” said Roper. “Ranger Blue!”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.