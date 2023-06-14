North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 80F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.