Joe Castiglione could never have imagined what his future held when he first came to Boston in 1983.
The longtime Red Sox radio play-by-play announcer has witnessed the greatest era in club history, and throughout the decades he’s narrated many of the team’s most iconic moments for entire generations of Bostonians.
Whether it’s for a family on a late-night drive, for friends enjoying a backyard barbecue or for a young fan determined not to miss a pitch even after getting sent to bed on a school night, Castiglione has brought Red Sox baseball into every corner of New England and has become an indelible part of the local sports landscape.
Now, Castiglione is embarking on his 40th season behind the mic in Boston.
Ahead of this weekend’s home-opening series against the Minnesota Twins, Castiglione spoke with The Eagle-Tribune about his Hall of Fame career. In a wide ranging conversation, Castiglione reflected back on his early days in Boston, the soaring highs of the 2004 World Series championship season and some of his favorite Red Sox memories, as well as all of the players, coaches and colleagues he’s gotten to know along the way.
A chance of a lifetime
While Castiglione will always be known for his work covering the Red Sox, his professional broadcasting career actually began a decade earlier in Youngstown, Ohio.
Having recently earned degrees from Colgate University and Syracuse University, Castiglione got his start in 1972 as an evening news anchor. He also covered Youngstown State and local high school football and basketball, and he spent nearly a decade working as a weekend TV anchor in nearby Cleveland.
He got his first MLB opportunity in 1979 when he called the then-Cleveland Indians for the city’s CBS affiliate, and over the next few years bounced between covering Cleveland and the Milwaukee Brewers, eventually helping start Cleveland’s first regional sports channel in 1982.
During that time he also got to work alongside Casey Coleman, the son of veteran Red Sox radio announcer Ken Coleman, and through that connection Castiglione wound up on the Red Sox radar.
“He recommended me to his father, because Jon Miller had just left to go to Baltimore. We usually don’t have much say in who we work with but I think they were going to a new flagship in Plymouth, WPLM Campbell Sports Network, and they listened to Ken,” Castiglione said. “They checked me out with the Brewers and the Indians, and I was surprised but I got the job in January of ‘83, and I’ve been here ever since.”
A wild early ride
Castiglione came to the Red Sox during an exciting period in the club’s history. The club was only a couple of years removed from its appearance in the 1975 World Series and from the exciting but ultimately ill-fated 1978 season. His first season in 1983 was also the final year of Carl Yastrzemski’s Hall of Fame career, and his second season marked the debut of all-time great Roger Clemens.
But things really picked up in 1986, particularly on April 29 when Clemens set a new single-game record with 20 strikeouts to beat the Seattle Mariners.
“We knew something special was happening,” Castiglione said of the ‘86 team. “And then it was just rolling out from there. I think that was what gave us the idea that we could go a long way.”
The Red Sox wound up winning the AL East by a healthy five-game margin, but when facing the California Angels in the ALCS the dream season nearly went up in smoke. Boston trailed in the series 3-1 and went into the ninth inning of Game 5 losing by three. Don Baylor went deep to cut the deficit to one, and then Dave Henderson followed that with the go-ahead two-run home run to stun the Anaheim crowd.
“That was one of the highest of highs with all the Angels expecting to win,” Castiglione said. “They had guard dogs around the field, policemen on horseback and they were waiting for Anaheim Stadium to erupt. Then the Red Sox rally and win and win two blowouts at home to go to the World Series.”
Boston would ultimately find itself on the other side of heartbreak in the World Series, with the New York Mets infamously coming from behind to win Game 6 after the Red Sox were one strike away from their first championship since 1918. It all happened so quickly that Castiglione didn’t actually witness it for himself. He had gone down to the Red Sox clubhouse to cover the postgame celebration that never was so that Coleman could have the glory of calling the first World Series championship ever on radio.
“I saw them moving champagne in, cellophane protecting the lockers, Mrs. Yawkey was brought in, Lou Gorman, and a security guard had a little radio out there and we heard the hits and then we heard Bob Murphy, the voice of the Mets, say ‘gets away and here comes the tying run!’” Castiglione said, referring to Bob Stanley’s wild pitch to score Kevin Mitchell. “I never saw the ball go through Buckner’s legs because I was running up a ramp to do the 11th inning, which of course never came. I didn’t see it until the 2 a.m. SportsCenter.”
“So it was tough but my feeling after that was that we had a great year, we went further than anyone expected, and we’ll be back again, if not next year then the year after,” he continued. “But it didn’t work that way.”
‘You can’t script it’
The Red Sox wouldn’t end their championship drought until 2004, and for years leading up to that breakthrough Castiglione wondered what he might say when the moment eventually came.
“I thought of all kinds of things to say and I realized you can’t script it,” Castiglione said.
The words he ultimately delivered have since become iconic: “Swing and a ground ball, stabbed by Foulke, he has it! He underhands to first and the Boston Red Sox are the world champions! For the first time in 86 years, the Red Sox have won baseball’s world championship. Can you believe it!?”
“It captured what all of us believed,” Castiglione said. “Can you believe they finally won a World Series after all these years?”
While that call is Castiglione’s best known use of the “Can you believe it?” line, it wasn’t his first. He’d used it a number of times over the years, most notably to call Bill Mueller’s walk-off home run against Mariano Rivera in Boston’s July 24 win earlier that season, the game best known for Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez’s infamous brawl at home plate.
Between that game, the memorable comeback to beat the Yankees in the ALCS and the World Series championship, it’s no surprise that 2004 stands near the top of his list of favorite seasons to cover. But given that the Red Sox have finished with a winning record in 29 of his 40 seasons while winning four championships, he said it’s tough narrowing that list down much further.
“They’re like picking your kids, so you can’t pick a favorite,” he said. “07 was about having the best team in baseball, leading from wire to wire, and then surviving that scare against Cleveland when they were ahead three games to one. 2013 was very special with Boston Strong, that was really a very special team, not the most talented but such a together team. and 2018 was about 119 wins and a great group of people with Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley and the whole group, Rafael Devers, it was a wonderful group of players.”
Beyond the championship seasons, there is another year that stands out.
“Other than that my favorite would have been Morgan Magic, because Joe has been my best friend in baseball for many years, when he took over we won 12 in a row, 19 out of 20 and 24 straight at home. Such great, thrilling games,” Castiglione said, referencing the second half of the 1988 season when Walpole native Joe Morgan took over as manager after John McNamara was fired. “The home run by Kevin Romine, the first of his career, in the second or third game. Then maybe the fourth game Todd Benzinger hits a walk-off in the 10th inning and there were so many great moments.”
A week unlike any other
For better or worse, one of the most memorable weeks of Castiglione’s career came in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. Less than an hour earlier the Red Sox had won their traditional Patriots Day morning game on a walk-off double by Mike Napoli, and the team was getting ready to head to Cleveland when the news broke.
“We were on the bus and I remember Jenny Dell came on and she said there’d been an explosion,” Castiglione said, referring to the former NESN reporter. “We found out there was a bombing around the finish line and I immediately got on the phone because my family was headed over. My daughter and grandkids were headed over to the finish line after the game ended, and I was able to get through before cell service went down and told them to get out of town.”
The team eventually got a police escort to the airport and flew to Cleveland, and once there Castiglione said nearly the entire team went out to dinner together, something he said rarely happens in baseball. The club went on to sweep the Indians, honoring the bombing victims by hanging a jersey with Boston’s 617 area code and the words “Boston Strong,” and on their flight home they wound up stuck in the air circling Logan Airport while the shootout in Watertown with the Tsarnaev brothers unfolded below.
While their first game back was postponed due to the ongoing manhunt, their eventual return to Fenway that Saturday stands as one of the most memorable days in franchise history.
“The first game back was so special, David Ortiz gave his speech and the place was electric,” Castiglione said. “Neil Diamond jumped on a red-eye the night before and at midnight flew to Boston. Supposedly he called the switchboard and asked ‘can I sing?’ ‘What song?’ He did [Sweet Caroline] live in the middle of the eighth inning. Then Daniel Nava, who was another favorite of mine, hit the three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to win it against Kansas City.
“All of those things. and just the way the players, Red Sox management, all the visits they made to people all over in the hospitals, some of the victims that they consoled,” he continued. “Usually in baseball we’re in our own little cocoon, but not in this case, they really reached out and I think that really was a factor in the Red Sox going all the way that year.”
Years of special memories
Over his 40 seasons in Boston, Castiglione has gotten to know hundreds of players, dozens of managers and coaches, and a litany of staffers, executives, broadcasters, producers and others through his association the Red Sox. He’s witnessed unforgettable comebacks, historic championships and bore witness to some of the greatest to ever play the game.
He’s also one of only a small handful of people to witness both of Roger Clemens’ 20-strikeout games in person, and he notes that for most of the first quarter century of his career in Boston he was blessed enough to watch Clemens and Pedro Martinez take the mound every fifth day.
But as special of those memories are, one thing that has made his time in Boston even better is getting to share those experiences with his family.
“My kids were of the age where they could come to the ballpark for early hitting and Johnny Pesky would play pepper with them and hit them fungoes,” Castiglione said. “Pesky was another great favorite, he helped me get established too my first year when I worked with Ken, he would come in and sit with me and do color while I did play by play. and management people, too. Lou Gorman was very special, to my children especially, and to me. The ownership as well. It’s been a great ride, a lot of blessings.”
Castiglione said that when he first came to Boston he never could have imagined things would unfold the way they did. He’s survived rights holder changes and an ownership transition, but through it all he said the club has always been loyal to him and he’s grateful for the support he’s received along the way.
As for what the future holds, Castiglione said he still loves what he does and is looking forward to the upcoming season. This will be his first season back on the road since 2019 after three years bound to Boston due to the pandemic, and after the year is done he’ll decide his next move then.
“We take it year by year at this point. I still love it and I still have fun,” Castiglione said. “I don’t mind the travel, I like the cities we visit, but this time away from home, that’s a big consideration.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
