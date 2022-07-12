J.D. Martinez is going to Dodger Stadium after all.
The Red Sox designated hitter has been added to the American League roster for next week's 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the league confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Martinez, now a five-time All-Star, will replace Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez, who won't participate due to a hand injury.
Martinez's addition means the Red Sox now have three All-Stars participating in next week's game. Rafael Devers was voted the AL's starting third baseman by the fans and shortstop Xander Bogaerts was selected as a reserve infielder.
The 34-year-old slugger is currently in the midst of another excellent season. Entering Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay he was batting .313 with nine home runs, 38 RBI and an .880 OPS, and since signing with the Red Sox as a free agent prior to the 2018 season Martinez has earned All-Star honors in four out of five years with the club.
In addition to Martinez, MLB announced two other injury replacements as well. Miami's Garrett Cooper will replace Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and serve as a National League reserve, and San Francisco's Carlos Rodon will replace Milwaukee's Josh Hader on the NL pitching staff.
