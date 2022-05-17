Forget about what happened to the Red Sox Tuesday night.
Forget that the Houston Astros turned Nathan Eovaldi into their personal piñata and tagged the Sox starter for five home runs in the second inning.
Forget that they tacked on a sixth for a grand slam against Tyler Danish and that the pitching stranded 13 Red Sox runners in a 13-4 blowout.
It was a bad night at Fenway Park. You know it, I know it and the 27,328 fans who watched it unfold live all know it. So put that to the side for a moment, because something else happened Tuesday that won't be talked about as much but is arguably the bigger story over the long term.
J.D. Martinez had yet another incredible game.
It's gotten lost in the noise given the club's overall offensive struggles, but Martinez has been awesome to start the season and Tuesday might have been his best game yet. The veteran slugger went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run and a double, falling a triple short of the cycle while extending his MLB-best hit and on-base streaks to 18 and 34 games respectively.
Martinez has reached base at least once in every game he's played this season and recorded a hit in all but two. He's been especially hot lately, going 12 for 27 (.444) with five extra-base hits since last Wednesday to raise his batting average for the season to .333 and his OPS to .958.
Put simply, he's done everything the Red Sox have asked of him and more.
"He's in one of those stretches where it's very hard to pitch to him," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He's a game-changer offensively."
That Martinez is producing at such a high level is no small matter. The 34-year-old is in the final year of the five-year, $110 million contract he signed ahead of the 2018 season, and despite that deal containing three separate opt out provisions, Martinez decided to play out the entire deal and has publicly stated his desire to remain in Boston going forward.
Yet with the National League having adopted the designated hitter, Martinez's services could be in high demand following the season, and it's no sure thing the club will be willing to match the money he could potentially get elsewhere.
That will be an issue for another time, but for now the Red Sox are getting more than their money's worth from the veteran slugger. For everything else that's gone wrong this season, Martinez has held up his end of the bargain and the Red Sox are lucky to still have him.
