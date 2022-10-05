J.D. Martinez will probably go down as one of the best free agent signings in Red Sox history, but this season definitely hasn't been up to his usual standards.
Signed to a five-year, $110 million contract ahead of the 2018 season, Martinez played a key role in leading the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship and ranked among the league's top hitters throughout his time in Boston. The veteran slugger was an All-Star in four of his five years with the Red Sox and defied expectations by declining all three opt out provisions in his deal, but this year the 35-year-old designated hitter saw his prodigious power wither away, leaving the lineup with far less punch than expected.
You wouldn't have known that seeing Martinez hit Wednesday though.
In what was likely his final game in a Red Sox uniform, Martinez turned back the clock and clubbed two home runs to send the Red Sox out winners in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, completing a three-game sweep in the club's final series of the season.
Martinez went 2 for 3 with four RBI on the night, starting the scoring with a three-run shot in the bottom of the first before adding a solo home run his next time up in the bottom of the fourth. He left to a big ovation after being pinch hit for in the eighth, finishing the season with a .274 average, 16 home runs and 62 RBI.
The season finale, once again played in front of a sparse crowd amid cold and rainy conditions, had a palpable sense of finality.
After hitting a towering grand slam on Tuesday night, Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 3 in what could end up being his final game with the Red Sox. Bogaerts was removed from the game before the top of the seventh, leaving to a standing ovation and tipping his hat to the crowd as he made his way to the dugout.
Eric Hosmer, who is a possible trade candidate this offseason with Triston Casas' emergence at first base, returned this week after missing most of the second half with a bad back and went 1 for 2 in Wednesday's win.
Matt Strahm and Ryan Brasier also appeared in possibly their last game with the Red Sox, coming on in relief of starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who became the only Red Sox pitcher to make all of his starts in 2022 and who allowed two runs over four innings after throwing 103 pitches. He allowed a two-run home run to Ji-Man Choi, and in the seventh Brasier gave up a solo home run that Alex Verdugo nearly robbed over the short bullpen wall but couldn't hang on.
Triston Casas drew a bases-loaded walk and Christian Arroyo added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, and Matt Barnes closed it out from there to officially bring the disappointing 2022 Red Sox season to an end. The club finishes last in the AL East with a record of 78-84.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
