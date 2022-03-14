Since J.D. Martinez first signed with Boston prior to the 2018 season, the veteran slugger has had three separate opportunities to opt out and try his luck on the open market.
All three times Martinez decided to stick around, and now he is set to return for the final year of his original five-year contract.
If he has his way, he'd like to stick around a lot longer than that too.
"I would love it," Martinez told reporters on Monday. "I've expressed where I stand with the team and I would love to finish my career here, but that's not up to me."
For the first time in a while Martinez is not in control of his immediate future. The 34-year-old slugger is coming off a strong 2021 in which he batted .286 with 28 home runs and 99 RBI, but after this upcoming season he will become a free agent. Given his age and the hefty price he will likely receive on the open market, it's not clear if the Red Sox would bring him back.
That wouldn't necessarily be bad for Martinez or his bank account. With the National League having just adopted the designated hitter, impact bats like his are in high demand. Had Martinez opted out and become a free agent this offseason he would likely be in line for a big payday, but even with that being the case Martinez said he doesn't have any regrets and that coming back was "an easy decision."
"I think I made the right decision personally and I'm excited to be here," Martinez said. "I think this team has a chance to win again and that's what I want to do. I want to win. I'm starting to go later on in my career and trying to win is the most fun."
Martinez said Boston has been a good fit and that he gets along great with his teammates, the coaches, front office staff and everyone else. He said the high pressure environment works for him too because "nobody is harder on myself than me," despite some initial concern from friends and family when he first signed with Boston.
Beyond his personal situation, Martinez said he believes the universal DH will be good for baseball as a whole, and that it should hopefully make the American and National Leagues more equitable.
"I think it's leveled the playing field, I think for pitchers, for hitters, everyone," he said. "Now you can judge a hitter or pitcher strictly by their numbers and not by the league they're playing in, which I think is good for baseball all around."
