The reads were spot-on in Week 1. A fluky Colts TD fumble return cost us the perfect, 3-0, start.
Still, any 2-1 week is a good week.
Confidently, we roll into Week 2 with a plus in the bankroll, looking to build the pile.
NY Jets, +9, at Dallas
Why the hate? It’s all I can ask. Why the hate?
The Jets tumbled in futures odds, immediately after Aaron Rodgers went down for the count.
Did nobody watch the Jets knock off the heavy AFC East favorite Buffalo Bills – without Rodgers and with Zach Wilson behind center for the New Yorkers?
Folks, lucky or not (four Josh Allen turnovers and an overtime punt-return touchdown), that was a pretty darn good win on Monday Night Football.
We all saw Wilson self-destruct last year, with six TD passes and seven interceptions.
And trust me, Robert Saleh and his coaches should instill no confidence in you.
But there is just no denying the pure football talent this roster has. It’s almost overwhelming at every position except QB right now.
Young, athletic, brash and dynamic – playmakers at all three levels on defense.
They are the AFC’s Cowboys, sans Dak Prescott. and in Week 2, that nine-point spread is way, way too much.
Even the +335 money-line tag is intriguing.
Buy on the Jets, people. There’s just too much talent to be overlooked.
Green Bay at Atlanta, Over 40.5
Many people want to discount Green Bay’s offensive ebullience against the Bears because it was the Bears.
Just letting you all know now. I love Love … Jordan Love.
He means points, especially indoors on the carpet. I lean toward the Packers straight up in the game for sure. Too many weapons, even if Aaron Jones (hamstring) can’t go. Love is a quality trigger man.
The reason to settle on the over? Atlanta is probably going to break out a little bit in Week 2, buoyed by the opening victory over Carolina.
Chicago Bears, +2.5, at Tampa Bay
The Bucs pulled off the shocker of Week 1, knocking off the Vikings on their home turf in Minnesota.
If Baker Mayfield has shown us one feature in his pro career, it’s been his inconsistency.
You have to go all the way back to October of 2021 to find the last time Mayfield won two straight games as a starter. I just can’t see that happening against Justin Fields and a Chicago team that has to be better than it showed on Sunday against Green Bay.
Much like your New England Patriots, this one is a Week 2 “need it” win for the Bears.
Last Week: 2-1; Season: 2-1.
