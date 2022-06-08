AGE: 17
HIGH SCHOOL: North Andover High School
FAMILY: Parents, Jim Determan and Natalie Howard; sister Allison Determan.
COLLEGE PLANS: I will be attending the University of California San Diego in the fall. I plan on pursuing a degree in data science or math/computer science, and a minor in anthropology or environmental anthropology.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: My favorite subject is AP Government. Although I enjoy most of my classes, my favorite part of my school day, in general, is engaging in debates in my Government and Politics class. It’s something I find incredibly valuable and applicable no matter what your career will involve, and trying to understand social and political dynamics is something I’ve always enjoyed.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A STUDENT: That your schoolwork will consume your extracurricular life if you take challenging classes. While there are certainly very demanding courses in high school, the healthiest way to manage your time is to split it up. Playing sports, joining clubs, and going out with friends don’t take away from your learning experience at all as long as you are reasonable with completing work.
BEST ADVICE I’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMEN: Upperclassmen and teachers are just people — treat them as such. For the most part, I viewed seniors and high school teachers with what can almost be referred to as meek awe when I was a freshman. Now that I’m here, I look around me and see the same kids that I saw when I was a freshman; just some of them have beards, credit cards, and cars. Teachers are the same way. Their job is to help you learn. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, bring up concerns, or just talk about the material with them. They are just humans doing their job and they will help you.
BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: The only hurdle to clear in balancing academics and athletics for me was figuring out the correct way to manage my time. Honestly, it was very rare that either academics or athletics completely dominated my time for an extended period. With that being said, it was often difficult to return from an athletic commitment at 6 pm or later and immediately switch gears into a work mindset. The best way I managed this was taking an hour or two after I got home to shower, eat, and decompress. Afterward, the hardest part of getting work done was to start working without distractions. I was most productive when I was alone at my desk with no phone or computer and was able to completely focus on whatever schoolwork I had to complete.
WHAT ‘SUCCESS’ MEANS TO ME: To me, success means happiness. It’s clichéd, but it’s true. The challenge is successfully living a happy life. For me, that will come from being around the people I love and working in a field I am passionate about.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My favorite moment as an athlete in high school was when the 4x800m relay I was on with my friends Ryan Connolly, Cam Reiland, and Ronan McGarry ran 7:51 at the Loucks Games. Breaking the school record was a big goal of ours, and being able to be a part of such a fast relay with some of my closest friends is something that I will never forget.
FAVORITE CHARITY: The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) is my favorite charity. Essentially, they are a secular and science-driven nonprofit organization tackling what I view as the most pressing issue facing humanity today- climate change. I chose the EDF over other reputable climate change organizations simply because of the sheer volume of money they have contributed to the fight against climate change as well as their commitment to the legal battles surrounding legislation targeting climate change.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: The head coach of the outdoor track team and Athletic Director of North Andover High School, Steve Nugent, has said many times that North Andover Track and Field is “In the business of making memories.” While it’s not really advice, it has shaped my perspective on the track team and those on it. Aside from the team’s success, Coach Nugent has created an environment on the team of self-improvement, unconditional support, and universal camaraderie. I owe him and the rest of the coaches and athletes for giving me such an incredible experience during my nine years of track and field in North Andover.
MY HERO IS …: If I had to pick one person, it would probably be Sam Harris. Sam Harris is a neuroscientist, philosopher, secular humanist, and the founder of multiple nonprofit charities. He has dedicated his life to the improvement of human well-being through the study of the brain and has worked on issues such as climate change, morality, homophobia, and transphobia.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Look back on my life with pride. There are many things that influence my life that are completely out of my control, but I hope to take advantage of the opportunities I will receive in the next phase of my life. Normally retrospect exposes whether one has wasted their time and attention on the wrong things. I do not want this experience as a 27-year-old.
Notable Honors:
National Merit Scholar Finalist
AP Scholar with Distinction
Moynihan Student-Athlete October 2021
Columbia Book Award Recipient
National Honor Society
Société Honoraire de Français
Three-sport captain (soccer, indoor track, outdoor track)
Indoor track MVP (2022) and Rookie of the year (2019)
MVC Track Champion (4x)
New Balance Nationals Track and Field Qualifier (6x)
EMass All-State Soccer Team Selection
Notable charity work:
Throughout high school, I volunteered at my mother’s work at the Professional Center for Child Development, (PCCD) in Lawrence. They support children of all abilities to achieve their goals. I volunteered at various PCCD events held throughout my time in high school, from the Trot for Special Tots to Sensory Santa. I have also volunteered every year I was able to for the North Andover Youth Track program, coaching the next generation of high school athletes. Additionally, being a lifelong soccer player, I also volunteered to help coach kindergarten soccer teams during the fall and spring of my years in high school.
Estimated GPA: 4.7
