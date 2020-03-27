Russ Conway, my former boss and the guy who first hired me (he says “saved me”) as a college-educated busboy/doorman at The Loft in North Andover, would have turned 71 today.
He passed away in August, from an apparent heart attack, much too young by today’s standards.
So today is the best day to pen this column, in Conway’s name.
Among his greatest achievements was searching for truth and justice for those who didn’t have the power to do it. Former hockey players taken ill.
And Conway many times went after Bruins ownership, led by Jeremy Jacobs. He believed, and wrote it many times, the Bruins players and fans were short-changed by Jacobs.
Hence, this column.
If there is one professional franchise in any sport, in any city in America that should have been the first to step up and offer over-the-top donations to its people it was the Bruins.
Jacobs should have been at the front of the line, in person, distributing checks. This is a guy worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine, the 481st richest person in the world.
While his hockey team was first overall in the NHL in points when the coronavirus hit, his Bruins were dead last, 31st out of 31 franchises, when it came time for NHL franchises to offer assistance in the wake of revenue losses and cancelled games.
Make amends
Jacobs and his cheapskate reputation had a chance to make some amends. This is not a players’ strike or the Boston Harbor flooding for a week.
This is a pandemic. This comes around once every 50 or so years.
This kind of thing deserves extra consideration.
It’s embarrassing on many fronts. On March 14, Bruins star forward Brad Marchand started a GoFundMe.com page: gofundme.com/f/bruins-td-garden.
Multiple players have donated $1,000, supporting the TD Garden workers, most of whom work part-time.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, it was almost at $42,000.
So what did the Bruins organization do after a week of shaming, including loud criticism from the State Attorney General Maura Healey?
It issued this statement:
“The Jacobs Family has established a $1.5 million fund for the Boston Bruins and TD Garden part-time, game day associates who will be financially burdened if the six remaining regular season Bruins games are not played ... We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation.”
Later came more bad news, announcing the Jacobs family was putting 68 full-time employees on temporary leave and cutting the pay of 82 others who work for the team or Delaware North, which owns the TD Garden.
They would reassess everything on April 1.
Whatever.
The irony is that Jacobs isn’t an alleged “cheapskate” in other areas of his life. The long-time Buffalo resident, which is home to Delaware North, has been over-the-top generous to the University of Buffalo, making more than $50 million in donations to his alma mater.
His name is on two buildings, the School of Management building on UB’s North Campus and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Supporting your local institutions of higher learning is commendable.
Also, Jacobs is a big contributor to politicians. The University of Buffalo school newspaper reported that from 2008-18 Jacobs donated $559,795 to political campaigns.
The Bruins Foundation has been a nice partner locally, raising well over $30 million since its inception in 2003. The last two years it has donated $3 million each year to a few dozen charities, including $1 million to Special Olympics over a three-year period.
But that’s part of doing business in pro sports. Teams run foundations and their athletes and coaches do a lot of charity.
Do like Drew
This is different.
The Jacobs family has earned a lot of money on the backs of Bruins fans since he bought the team in 1975 for, get this, $10 million, which included the old Boston Garden.
According to Forbes Magazine, the Bruins are now worth $1 billion, 100 times what Jacobs paid for it.
It must be noted he and/or his subsidiaries have received many tax breaks over the years. Most recently he got a $28.8 million break from the state and $7.8 million from the city in 2018.
Sometimes, when in position to, you should step up. Sometimes crazy things happen.
That time is now.
You know what Saints quarterback Drew Brees did in Louisiana? He and his wife donated $5 million for the state’s relief efforts.
That is stepping up.
Russ Conway wrote his share of digs at Jacobs for his lack of investing back into the team, obsessing over profit margins and 30 years of not “going for it.” It was a common element in Conway’s coverage.
Russ would have written this story a few weeks ago. It probably would’ve been better. He knew every detail about Jacobs and his leadership and ownership.
Russ always had a soft spot in his heart for the little people, be it readers, former hockey players, or people who worked at race tracks he promoted.
Rest in peace and happy birthday, Russ.
This one is for you.
