MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Head coach Steve Abraham knew there would be growing pains this fall, for his Salem High squad made up almost entirely of first-year varsity starters.
So when the Blue Devils struggled to a 7-0 halftime deficit in their season-opener at Manchester Central on Friday, the coach wasn't about to panic.
"At halftime, most people thought I was going to go in and yell and scream," said Abraham. "But I didn't. I told them, 'Guys, stay the course.' Most of our guys had never started a varsity game before. We have six sophomores starting. Our kids just needed to get the feel of the varsity game. We played tough from the start. They just had to stay the course."
That course proved to be the right one in the end.
Salem found its rhythm after the break, scoring on five of its six second half possessions to take control and roll to a 35-7 victory over Manchester Central at Gill Stadium.
"We went into the locker room at halftime and talked about what we needed to do," said senior running back/defensive back Justice Casado. "We knew we had to come out punching and hitting hard, and we got the result we wanted. Everyone is doubting us, and we have some fire under us. It was good to get a win."
After being limited to 51 total yards in the first half, Salem erupted for 228 yards in the second half -- all on the ground -- led by returning fullback/running back David Jacques (15 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs) and first-year starter Casado (9 carries, 75 yards, TD).
With Manchester Central leading 7-0, Salem finally broke through on its first possession of the second half.
Taking over at the Little Green 34-yard line -- following a botched punt snap -- Casado sparked the drive with a 19-yard run. That set up a 2-yard touchdown run by fellow senior Gavin Simone.
"Once we scored, it was a game-changer," said Jacques. "It got everything going. The momentum changed. Everyone was getting more hyped up. It was the way we wanted it to be."
Salem's Kelvin Todisco and Luke Mazejka then combined on a sack to force a turnover on downs at the Central 44-yard line. Seven plays later, Casado took a pitch to the right and plowed in for an 11-yard touchdown.
"It was amazing," said Casado. "It felt great because it was my first varsity touchdown. And we rolled from there."
Another errant Little Green punt snap gave Salem a short field, and Jacques made it 21-7 with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Todisco then grabbed an interception, and a play later Jacques broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run.
Salem then subbed in its backups, but didn't matter. Calen Smith intercepted a pass, and Talen Walton scored a 9-yard touchdown for the final margin.
After allowing 37 yards on the first two plays after halftime, Salem surrendered just 38 total yards the rest of the second half.
"We were hitting hard," said Casado. "We kept hitting them, and it got to them after halftime."
Salem will next travel to Bedford on Friday (7 p.m.) The Bulldogs dropped their season-opener to Nashua North.
"This is my last 'first game' for Salem High," said Jacques. "This was the seniors' final season-opener. So it was sweet to come out here and get the win."
Salem 35, Manchester Central 7
Salem (1-0): 0 0 14 21 — 35
Manchester Central (0-1): 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
MC — George Whitehead 25 pass from Liam Murphy (Ali Kareem kick), 4:20
Third Quarter
S — Gavin Simone 2 run (Josh Brady kick), 6:52
S — Justice Casado 11 run (Brady kick), 2:07
Fourth Quarter
S — David Jacques 4 run (Brady kick), 11:54
S — Jacques 48 run (Brady kick), 8:21
S — Talen Walton 9 run (Brady kick), 1:19
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem (41-280) — David Jacques 15-110, Justice Casado 9-75, Nolan Lumley 6-32, Gavin Simone 5-27, Alex Devoe 3-22, Talen Walton 2-12, Daniel Hughes 1-2; Central (29-93) — Preston Kdin 12-58, Trevor Wong 3-4, Liam Murphy 7-12, Ethan Holmes 2-5, Caydin Silva 3-9, Jashawn Hawkins 2-5
PASSING: Salem — Lumley 0-5-0; Central — Murphy 7-18-1, 91; Salvia 3-7-1, 34
RECEIVING: Central — Micah Huffman 5-66, Kdin 2-17, George Whitehead 1-25, Jacob Maloney 1-5, Ethan Holmes 1-12
