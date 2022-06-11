NASHUA — Windham High was denied its shot at back-to-back perfection, falling to No. 2 Hollis Brookline, 3-1, in the Division I State Championship game here at North High School.
The top-seeded, defending state champion Jaguars were forced to settle for the runner-up plaque, seeing the program win streak snapped at 37 and the season mark close at 18-1.
“We played them twice before. The first time they had (NH Player of the Year Jake Laborde) and the second time they didn’t,” said coach Matt Byron of the two 3-0 Windham wins. “I just think they were a little bit more mad than us today. They were the better team.”
Hollis Brookline earned the program’s second state title — the lone non-Eagle-Tribune area Granite State volleyball titles — with set scores of 25-19, 26-24, 18-25 and 25-22. The Cavaliers finish at 17-2.
“The first two times we played Windham — undefeated, state champs from last year — we went in there and made too many mistakes,” said Cavaliers coach Eddie Leonard. “Tonight it was all about composure.”
HB, behind some aggressive swings and serves from the lethal Laborde, jumped out fast, breaking to an 8-2 lead from the start and never looking back.
Brayden Lord and Nick Furnari had some big moments for the Jags, who closed it to 22-19 but saw it slip away.
When Windham grabbed the quick 9-4 lead in the second, it looked like business as usual, but the Cavaliers kept scrapping.
Up 24-22, Windham had two chances to win.
But a miscue by the Jags gave HB life, and Laborde made them pay.
The Endicott-bound senior delivered three kills in a row for the 26-24 win and a 2-0 lead.
Windham’s lone win of the night came in the third, and to no surprise it was Furnari. Braeden Manti and Kyle Gschwend igniting the attack.
A mid-game barrage by Gschwend and Furnari broke it open.
But the fun was short-lived. At 20-20, Windham couldn’t close.
“(We needed to) serve tough, and we were giving them free balls, too. We stopped, when we got to 20 points it seemed like we were just giving them free balls,” said Byron. “We weren’t swinging our hardest. We were giving them a free ball, and they were just putting it back in our face. You have to have that killer mentality when it’s all said and done.”
With the loss, Byron must say goodbye to a monster senior class.
“This whole program was started by our seniors – Kyle (Gschwend), Braeden Manti, Cole Morris), and those guys brought this school its first state championship,” said Byron. “When I started four years ago, I didn’t think about (something special like this).”
