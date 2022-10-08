WINDHAM, N.H. – There have been much more comfortable “Senior Day” victories for sure.
At the end of the day, though, Windham High School accomplished the mission with a tighter-than-expected and certainly hard-earned, 20-7, victory over Manchester Memorial.
“We thought we were going to take it to them after a good week of practice, but they surprised us,” said Windham slot back Bryan Desmarais. “They came out and fought hard. We had to fight back. They came back and they didn’t stop. We had to give it our all.”
With the win, Windham moves to 4-2 with visions of a potential home playoff game here on Mount Jaguar in November. Tough-luck Memorial falls to 1-4.
“They gave us some stuff that we hadn’t seen yet. Hats off to them on both sides of the ball,” said Windham coach Jack Byrne. “They’re getting better every year, too, from top to bottom. They are the real deal, and they were for four quarters today.”
Victory was a grind. In fact, it took a dramatic sequence in the mid-to-late fourth to finally lock it in.
Down 14-7, the Crusaders moved into to Jags territory for the potential tying or go-ahead score. But the possession stalled at the Windham 32.
That’s where the hosts finally went for the kill … thanks to some serious impact from the senior Desmarais.
He swept right for 25 yards than caught a 12-yard out from Josh Sweeney.
Three plays later, Windham finally finished things but it took a bit of trickery in the form of the “Windy Special.”
First there was a sweep left, and Desmarais took a handoff to reverse right. But he wasn’t running. The QB Sweeney had sneaked away down the sideline and Desmarais tossed the game-locking 26-yard TD pass.
“I tried a throw against Londonderry, but I had my glove on and it was a duck,” admitted Desmarais.
This time, though, he was on the money.
“We put it in this week in practice,” said Sweeney. “It felt like the ball was in the air for a while. I was a little nervous, but Bryan made a good throw, and I made the catch.”
Windham burst out of the gate in this one, moving 78 yards on 10 plays with Tiger An (22 carries, 91 yards) banging in for a 3-yard TD.
The teams traded scores in the second quarter as Sweeney clicked with Desmarais on a much more traditional 19-yard TD hookup.
It stood 14-7 deep into the fourth with Windham playing strong defense that was helped along by a slew of yellow flags tossed against upstart Memorial.
The Jags now finish with two games on the road, at Manchester Central on Friday night and at Concord in the regular-season finale.
