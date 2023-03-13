DURHAM, N.H. — As Zach James stepped to the line for a pair of free throws with 0:21 left in the game, with the chance to all but clinch a state title, a strange feeling came over the Pelham star.
He was totally calm.
“I thought I would be nervous, but I really wasn’t,” said James. “I wasn’t nervous at all. I just took my time and told myself to breathe. Up by three points, I knew that if I hit those it would be very difficult for them to come back. So I took a few deep breaths and hit both shots.”
James effortlessly knocked down both free throws to give No. 5-seeded Pelham a two-possession lead, his teammates added two more free throws and No. 2-seeded Pembroke Academy could muster only a meaningless 3-pointer inside the final second, as the Pythons locked down a 57-54 victory in the Division II state championship game at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gym.
“We did not wake up this early to play this game to lose a state championship!” said senior guard Alex Carroll, noting the 10 a.m. start. “This feels amazing. We work harder than any team in the state at practice and in games. It feels so good. I’ve won state titles in football, but I haven’t won a basketball title, so this was so sweet.”
This marked the first boys basketball state title for Pelham since winning back-to-back Division III crowns in 2015-16, led by Keith Brown. The Pythons advanced to last year’s DII title game, but fell to Lebanon 40-33.
“Being a double state champion (football and basketball) senior year is really amazing,” said defensive ace Jake Cawthron, who played most of the game with his nose packed after being hit in the face, causing a nose bleed. “We went into the fourth quarter knowing we were losing and had to shut people down. We did that, and it was fantastic to celebrate another state title.”
It took everything the Pythons had to hold off a Pembroke squad that they beat 64-54 way back on Jan. 6.
James (team-high 20 points) knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Pembroke led 12-11 heading into the second. James stayed hot, knocking down 3-pointers on three straight possessions — one from the top of the key, another from the wing and finally one from the left corner — but the Spartans led 31-30 at halftime.
Pelham briefly took the lead back in the third, on a Carroll layup and free throw, but Pembroke led 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We felt like we needed to pick up the intensity on defense in the fourth,” said Carroll. “We needed to take a few charges, which I was able to do. I wanted to give the guys a little spark and pump them up with the (two) charges.”
The Pythons absolutely locked down the Pembroke offense in the fourth, holding the Spartans without a single basket until there was less than a second to go in the game.
Meanwhile, Pelham’s offense went to work.
James opened the fourth by attacking the basket, finishing a layup with contact and adding the free throw.
“They were face-guarding me after I made a few 3’s,” said James. “So I knew I was going to have to go to the hoop. My ‘And-1’ boosted our confidence a little bit, and we were going from there.”
Dom Herrling then added three baskets, including a pair of wide-open layups off passes from his football quarterback, Jake Travis.
“I knew I needed to get a couple buckets an help the team,” said Herrling. “We were running our offense and I got open a few times. I think those baskets helped put us over the edge.”
Cawthorn (seven rebounds) also added a basket, and all that was left were free throws, then celebrating a state championship.
“We’ve been working for this all season,” said James. “Last year, when we lost, I was so upset. I knew we were going to work as hard as we could to get back and win it this year, and we did. It feels so good.”
Pelham 57, Pembroke 54
Division II Title Game
Pelham (57): Dom Herrling 7-2-16, Jake Cawthron 3-1-7, Jake Travis 4-0-8, Peter Hemmerdinger 1-0-3, Zach James 6-3-20, Alex Carroll 1-1-3, Mason Yambo 0-0-0. Totals 22-7-57
Pembroke (54): Mike Strazzeri 10-3-24; Jacob Boisvert 0-0-0, Josh Pilotte 2-2-8, Joe Fitzgerald 4-2-11, Shondell Hadley 2-3-8, Adam Heldman 0-0-0, Evan Berkley 1-0-3, Zach Al-Shawafi 0-0-0 Brayden Casey 0-0-0. Totals 19-10-54
3-pointers: Pelham — James 5, Hemmerdinger; Pembroke — Strazzeri, Pilotte 2, Fitzgerald, Hadley, Berkeley
Pelham (19-6): 12 18 12 15 — 57
Pembroke (18-3, DII): 11 20 13 10 — 54
