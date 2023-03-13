North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.