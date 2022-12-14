Kenley Jansen was watching “Rocky 2” at home with his family when he got the call that the Boston Red Sox were getting serious.
“It happened so quick. I was watching a movie and didn’t think I was going to sign that day, and I got that call and it happened fast,” Jansen said. “I was excited, I couldn’t even finish watching my movie because I’m coming to Boston. I told my wife we’ll watch it another day, I was so excited.”
The Red Sox, who formally introduced Jansen at Fenway Park on Tuesday, identified the veteran right-hander as a top target early in the offseason and were among the first to reach out once free agency began. By coming to terms with the 35-year-old, the Red Sox didn’t just lock down one of the most accomplished closers in baseball history, but also erected a pillar around which the rest of the bullpen can be built.
In doing so, they’ve created a level of stability the bullpen has lacked in the late innings for years.
As Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom put it multiple times Tuesday, Jansen’s resume speaks for itself. In 13 big league seasons he’s posted 391 career saves with a 2.46 ERA and 1,107 strikeouts over 769 innings. He’s recorded 30 or more saves in each of the last eight full-length seasons, and last year he led the National League with 41 saves in his lone season with the Atlanta Braves after a highly successful 12-year run with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Though Bloom said it’ll be up to manager Alex Cora and his staff to determine how everyone will be used, it’s clear to everyone that Jansen will be the guy in the ninth inning, and that certainty should help make everyone else’s lives easier once the season begins.
“What we can expect is a level of comfort out of the chute for a lot of our less established pitchers,” Bloom said. “As much as we like to talk about these guys like they’re chess pieces, they’re not, they’re people. So things can snowball in a good direction or a bad direction and it’s much, much easier for everybody in that dugout and in that bullpen when you feel a sense of order out there.”
Lately that sense of order has been sorely lacking. Since the second half of 2021 the Red Sox bullpen has been in a constant state of flux, and with everyone’s job constantly changing the club hasn’t been able to put people in the best position to succeed.
Look no further than Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck’s constant see-sawing between the starting rotation and bullpen.
Whether or not a traditional closer represents the most analytically efficient approach to roster-building, the Red Sox had to change course after blowing 29 out of 68 save opportunities in 2022. Beyond his talent Bloom said Jansen also brings “a lot of awesome intangibles” and will set an example for the rest of the staff about what it takes to succeed in the biggest spots.
Simply put, this is a guy who can put a team on its back and make sure that one blown save doesn’t turn into a week-long downward spiral.
Jansen said he’s ready to accept that responsibility, and he sees his job as not only closing games in the ninth, but setting the tone and helping elevate everyone else around him.
“When you have a good closer it’s going to take pressure away from everybody,” Jansen said. “Everyone in this bullpen is going to play a big part, not only just me in the ninth. For us to have a successful bullpen we’ve all got to step up and do it, because some days I could go two in a row or three in a row, and someone else has to do it.
“I want the whole bullpen to have that same mindset,” he continued. “Anytime, high leverage, we all do the job.”
