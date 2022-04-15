The Red Sox had to be sick of Joe Ryan by the time he left the game in the sixth inning.
The Minnesota Twins starter had effectively sucked the air out of Fenway Park, dominating the game from the first pitch to spoil Boston's home opener. Outside of a towering solo home run by Alex Verdugo, the Red Sox couldn't do any damage off of him, so surely the first man out of the bullpen would be a step down by comparison.
Then Jhoan Duran stepped on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, and what followed might have been among the most eye-popping innings pitched by a visiting reliever we've ever seen at Fenway Park.
Duran, a rookie making just his third MLB appearance, nearly blew out the radar gun, touching 102 mph with his fastball and averaging 101.5 on the four he threw in the seventh. But that wasn't even the most impressive part, he also averaged 97.6 mph for the inning with his splitter, at one point nearly hitting 99 mph.
With an off-speed pitch.
"I saw the heater good and I looked up and it said 102, so I'm like 'ok he's bringing it,' the second pitch I swung over it and I was expected to look at the board and see 93 and I saw 97," said Verdugo, who wound up grounding out to first on three pitches. "I was like, 'wow, alright, so that's what we're doing right now.'"
Duran retired Verdugo, Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec on just 11 pitches to end the seventh, but when he came back out in the eighth he looked considerably more human. He allowed a leadoff double to Jackie Bradley Jr. on a 85 mph curveball, which is fast for a curveball but not outrageous. Later he gave up an RBI double to Kiké Hernández on a 96 mph splitter and finally a two-run home run to Rafael Devers on a fastball that was only about 98 mph.
But that was all the damage he'd allow, striking out Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez with scorching splitters to end the outing. His final pitch was measured at 98.6 mph, and from that point on the Red Sox would never threaten again in what wound up being an 8-4 loss.
It's not an exaggeration to describe Duran's stuff as historically overpowering. According to MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park, Duran owns the 12 fastest splitters ever recorded since Statcast began back in 2015. Eleven of the top 12 were thrown at Fenway Park on Friday, with the all-time record coming when Duran hit 98.9 mph on Monday.
"It's where we're at in the game, guys are throwing 100 with 97 mph splits," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He's one of the best stuff-wise in the big leagues, but Jackie put a good swing, Kiké did the same and Raffy, that's probably the shortest he's been to the baseball in a while. He's just a gifted hitter, hitting the ball out of the ballpark."
Between Ryan's surgical precision and Duran's overwhelming stuff, it was a tough homecoming for the Red Sox, who didn't do themselves any favors either. Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta only lasted two innings and collectively the Red Sox issued eight walks.
The Red Sox will have better days throughout the season, but it's unlikely fans will see too many more innings like Duran's seventh at Fenway again.
