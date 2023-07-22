ANDOVER – Every team has their MVP, the player that keeps everyone going when times are rough. The MVP always shines no matter how bright the lights are.
Jedward Sanchez has taken that role in stride for Andover’s Little League All-Stars, leading the 13 young players through the highs and lows of district play.
On Saturday afternoon, Sanchez reached a level that many have never seen on the diamond, pitching to a no-hitter and striking out 17 Reading batters, leading his Andover squad to a 7-0 victory.
“Honestly, I just tried to throw strikes today,” said Sanchez. “Today was for the team, not just myself, despite all the stats. We’ve been putting in work all season long, and I made sure that kept on going. We wanted to be in the championship game badly.”
Sanchez originally was unable to pitch in this game, but heavy rains in our area on Friday night moved the game to Saturday, meaning he reached enough days in between starts.
“That was Jedward’s third no-hitter in a row,” said Andover manager Shawn Ilsley. “It all starts with throwing strikes, and when he’s able to do that, he’s unstoppable. This was a performance of the ages to keep our season alive.”
After cruising through the first three Reading batters, Sanchez came up to the plate with two outs in the first inning, and everything changed offensively.
After a Sanchez single to center field, PJ Kavka began the scoring party with a two-run home run to deep left field.
Then, after scoring two more runs off of a Logan Sullivan double, nine-hitter Shay Kilgallen stepped to the plate, looking to give Sanchez some more insurance.
Kilgallen did exactly that and more, hitting one of his only home runs of the season, a three-run bomb out to left field, almost directly where Kavka’s home run landed.
The home run made it a 7-0 Andover lead, with all seven runs being scored with two outs in the inning.
“Incredibly impressive offensive showing in the first inning today, that gave us all the momentum needed,” said Ilsley. “I’ve been stressing the importance of driving the ball, and that's what they did. They kept the line moving, and it was impressive against Reading’s ace.”
After the first inning, neither side had a hit the remainder of the game. Reading’s relief pitcher, Alex Barton, struck out five batters, and pitched five strong innings.
The only runner on base for Reading came on a Robbie Weber walk in the third inning, as Sanchez was unable to get a close call on a 3-2 count.
The first 17 outs for Andover all came on strikeouts, before a ground ball ended the game as the final out.
Because Reading began district play at 2-0, their season is still ongoing, as the two sides will face off again tomorrow in a matinee matchup at 2 p.m. at Deyermond Field in Andover.
“The boys are feeling good, we’ve said that from the beginning it doesn't matter who we play, it’s the same job and same focus every game,” said Ilsley. “It doesn't matter who we have pitching, we can't wait to play tomorrow.”
The winner of tomorrow’s championship game between Andover and Reading will represent Section 4 in the Massachusetts state tournament.
