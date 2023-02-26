NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack completed a weekend sweep over UMass Lowell with Saturday’s 2-0 win over the River Hawks at Lawler Arena. Alex Jefferies and Ottoville Leppanen scored for the Warriors and Hugo Ollas made 36 saves for the shutout.
Inside this post is everything you need to know about Merrimack’s win, including TMR insight and analysis.
TMR Three Stars
3. Matt Copponi, Merrimack
Copponi assisted on both of his linemates’ goals. The second assist was slick. Copponi went for a “Michigan” but it was stopped and then Leppanen hammered in the loose puck on the rebound.
2. Hugo Ollas, Merrimack
Ollas made big saves when he had to make big saves. Overall, I thought the Warriors did a good job of limiting Lowell’s chances (see below), but when Lowell did have scoring chances Ollas held it down. I had Lowell for 13 scoring chances overall.
1. Alex Jefferies, Merrimack
Jefferies scored Merrimack’s first goal of the game and he assisted on Leppanen’s goal that made the score 2-0. He led Merrimack with six shot attempts but was also tied for the team lead with four blocked shots defensively. Jefferies was a factor in all three zones. His assist on Leppanen’s goal was his 40th point of the season. He became the first Merrimack player since Stephane Da Costa in 2010-11 to hit the 40-point mark.
Thumbs Up
Scoring the first goal of the game
This has been a trend for the Warriors lately. Merrimack has scored first in five straight games and they’re 4-1 over that stretch (the only loss was at Maine). It’s so much easier to play with the lead, and Merrimack’s record is reflective of that.
Merrimack limited Lowell’s chances
This was one of those games where you look at the shots on goal, and if you were just paying attention to the box score, you’d believe that Lowell dominated the game and Merrimack was lucky to come out on top.
But that wasn’t true.
As much as Lowell threw everything at the net (they had 77 shot attempts) I didn’t think they had many legit scoring chances. Overall I had the scoring chances 13-6 for Lowell (and Merrimack scored on two of theirs). Five of Lowell’s chances came in flurries. They had one sequence with 3-4 straight shots (from in close) in the first period and then three more of those chances came with the goalie pulled late in the game.
Took Carl Berglund out of the game
On a night where Lowell attempted 77 shots, their top scorer (Berglund) was seventh on the team in shot attempts. The Warriors were physical with Berglund and had someone all over him almost every time he was on the ice. By the second period, he was more engaged in trying to slash at hack and the Warriors draping him than he was playing the puck.
Filip Forsmark was under Berglund’s skin all night and Jordan Seyfert steamrolled him with a heavy hit in front of the Lowell bench in the third period.
There was one sequence where I’m shocked Berglund didn’t go to the box. Forsmark was on his back in front of the net and Berglund responded by slashing Forsmark three times (once from the ground) and then appeared to spear him in the gut once he got to his feet. The official in the corner was staring at the two players the entire time and called nothing, with brings me to …
Rolled regular lines on last power play
I liked this move. The Warriors were up 2-0 with about 5:30 left in the game. They didn’t need another goal, they needed to just run out the clock and the two minutes were worth more than a third goal.
Remember, Merrimack was in a similar position earlier this month at Maine and the Black Bears scored twice to tie the game on a pair of shorthanded goals.
“Given what happened to us a month ago (at Maine), I wanted to put our guys ou there who could defend because we knew they were going to come after us,” Merrimack coach Scott Borek said. “I know that’s counterintuitive, a lot of people will say you should go for it, but we did go for it against Maine and it didn’t go our way. I thought this was a better route to getting the win.”
Thumbs Down
The officiating (again)
I know! I hate to bring this up for a second straight game, but I just don’t understand the mindset sometimes. The game got chippy late in the second period and early in the third period and it’s all because the officials did nothing to try to control the game in the first 30 minutes.
The Berglund-Forsmark interaction was the first example. The penalty on Gabe Blanchard in the third period (interference against Mac Welsher) looked like a clear hit to the head, and the officials never even bothered to look at it. There was a play in the third period where the whistle was blown and Berglund’s sleeve was caught in Forsmark’s facemask. Why? Well, because Berglund had Forsmark in a headlock along the boards during the play.
Pairwise Impact
Merrimack entered the night ranked No. 16 in the Pairwise and ended the night ranked No. 18, despite beating Lowell in regulation.
I’m sure you’re wondering how that’s possible. Well, I’ll try to explain.
Northeastern jumped from No. 20 on Friday night to ahead of the Warriors on Saturday despite a win over UMass. On the surface, that win seems inconsequential because UMass is ranked No. 35 in the Pairwise. But, that win flipped an important comparison for the Huskies.
Northeastern was losing a comparison to Union (No. 40 in the Pairwise) due to its record against common opponents. The Pairwise takes into consideration three criteria when comparing teams: 1) RPI, 2) Record vs. common opponents, and 3) Head-to-head games.
Northeastern was getting dragged down in the Pairwise by losing a comparison to Union. The Huskies were losing that comparison due to its record against common opponents (Northeastern has the better RPI and Union won the head-to-head matchup). Union went 0-2 against UMass this season and Northeastern, by beating the Huskies, flipped that common opponent comparison and now they don’t lose a comp to the No. 40 team in the Pairwise, which drastically improved their standing to the point that they jumped the Warriors even though the Warriors won.
The second team that jumped Merrimack was Omaha. This one is a little easier to explain.
Merrimack entered the night with an RPI of .5339 and Omaha entered the night with an RPI of .5327. Merrimack’s win over Lowell (No. 26 in the PWR) improved its RPI to .5356 but Omaha’s win over St. Cloud State (No. 5 in the PWR) improved its RPI to .5373.
This means Merrimack is going to need to beat good opponents in the Hockey East Tournament (or win the tournament and secure the auto-bid) to make the NCAA Tournament. The problem is Hockey East’s non-conference record fell off a cliff in January. Hockey East teams were losing to bad teams in non-conference games (bad teams, meaning very low in the PWR) and it dragged down the conference’s overall strength in the formula.
It just goes to show that every game matters when you are a team contending nationally. Here is what some small flips would do to Merrimack's PWR standings.
Current rank: 18th
If Merrimack beat St. Lawrence (was a L): 13th
If Merrimack beat Brown (was a L): 12th
If Merrimack beat Yale (was a T): 15th
If Merrimack beat Dartmouth in regulation (was OTW): 16th
If Merrimack beat Maine (they led 2-0 in the 3rd): 14th
So you can see how much one result can make a huge difference, and all of those results were reasonable wins on paper.
The game next week against Vermont is also important because it would cripple their Pairwise standing heading into the playoffs. Merrimack can’t afford a loss to Vermont if they want to stay in the at-large conversation. The Warriors might need to win Hockey East as it is, but a loss to Vermont would virtually guarantee that.
Hockey East Impact
Merrimack kept past with Boston University and Northeastern, both of whom won on Saturday night.
The Warriors will enter the final weekend of the regular season one point behind BU for first place and one point ahead of Northeastern for second place. Both of those teams will play twice next weekend and the Warriors will host Vermont in one game.
Merrimack cannot finish any lower than third place, which guarantees that the Warriors will have their best Hockey East finish in the history of the program (the previous high was 4th place in 2010-11).
