Joe Bramanti wasn’t sure the game was ever going to end. He’d caught the first five or six innings before heading out to dinner, picked it up mid-meal once it had gone to extras and threw it back on once home as the game stretched deep into the night.
Finally, after hours of watching and waiting, the North Andover resident’s patience was rewarded in spectacular fashion. Jeremy Peña, his former University of Maine baseball teammate, came through with the game-winning home run in the top of the 18th inning to complete the sweep of the Seattle Mariners and send the Houston Astros through to the American League Championship Series.
“We’re just going crazy,” Bramanti said. “It was so fun to see that happen.”
Peña has been one of the biggest success stories in baseball this season. Taking over for two-time All-Star Carlos Correa, the Astros rookie shortstop emerged as an immediate star and has played an integral role in Houston’s return to the World Series. Following the big home run against Seattle, Peña came through again with a game-tying three-run home run in Game 4 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium, setting the stage for Houston’s eventual 6-5 victory to complete the series sweep.
For Bramanti and his former UMaine teammates, watching Peña thrive on the big stage has been surreal, but hardly a surprise.
“We text each other back and forth when we see these things, and it’s like ‘what is happening?’” said Bramanti, a former North Andover High and Cheshire Academy standout. “You want to be star struck but the way he goes about the game and puts in the work, and also his mental side of the game, he always told us that it’s just baseball and there’s nothing else to it. He’s just going out there and playing baseball.”
Bramanti may have been among the first to recognize Peña’s full potential. Though they overlapped as college teammates for one year in 2018, when Peña was a junior and Bramanti a true freshman, the two became especially close during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
At the time Peña was coming off his first full season of professional baseball. A third-round draft pick in 2018, the Providence, Rhode Island native had reached High-A before the 2020 minor league season was cancelled. Rather than train in Florida or Texas or someplace a more glamorous, Peña joined Bramanti and fellow UMaine teamamtes Jake Rainess and Alex McKinney for a summer of workouts at a local barn that have since become the stuff of program legend.
Bramanti, who first shared this story with The Eagle-Tribune back in May, was recently interviewed by ABC 13 in Houston as well. Among the most important details he was sure to relay to the sports anchor was that this was no postcard setting.
“He thought it was your picture perfect Big Red Barn,” Bramanti said, “but this was more of a tin can barn.”
All summer the four started their days with two hours of hitting. Then they’d move out to the field and take hundreds of ground balls. After that they’d go back inside and lift, and once they were finished Peña might stick around to put in even more work.
Seeing Peña’s work ethic made a strong impression on Bramanti, who eventually developed into a UMaine star himself and earned First Team All-America East honors in his final college season this past spring.
Peña, meanwhile, suffered an unfortunate injury setback once the minor leagues resumed, undergoing left wrist surgery in April of 2021. But once he got back on the field in August he performed so well at Triple-A that the Astros were convinced he was ready for the big time.
“He breaths the sport, it consumes him, and he’s always trying to get better and I think that’s why he’s gotten to the point that he has,” Bramanti said. “I think his mental side of the game is something a lot of people can learn from, and it’s awesome that it’s just baseball for him, it’s nothing else. It’s like he’s playing with his brothers in the backyard when they’d play whiffle ball.”
Once Peña reached the majors, Bramanti and his teammates had the chance to see him play at Fenway Park. It just so happened the Astros’ lone visit to Boston overlapped with a late-May UMaine road game at Boston College, and since then Bramanti said he’s kept in touch with Peña and tries to catch as many games on TV as he can.
“I’ll shoot him a quick text right afterwards and let him know that I’m so happy for him, so proud of him, it’s awesome to see what he’s doing, and he’s always pretty quick to get back to me,” Bramanti said. “I know he’s a busy man so it’s nice that he even takes the time to reach out, he doesn’t have to do that.”
Bogaerts, Devers named award finalistsXander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were Boston’s two best players throughout 2022, and now both are in consideration for multiple prestigious year-end awards.
Bogaerts has been announced as a finalist for both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards among American League shortstops. The Red Sox standout will be contending with Minnesota’s Carlos Correa and Houston’s Jeremy Peña for the Gold Glove, and with Correa, Toronto’s Bo Bichette and Texas’ Corey Seager for the Silver Slugger.
Devers is also a Silver Slugger finalist among AL third baseman, along with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez, Houston’s Alex Bregman and Toronto’s Matt Chapman. In addition, Devers is among eight finalists for the American League’s Hank Aaron Award, awarded annually to the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each league. Devers is joined by New York’s Aaron Judge, Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, Houston’s Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Cleveland’s Ramirez for that major honor.
The finalists for the big four Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards, which include MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year, will be announced on Nov. 7.
How did preseason playoff picks work out?The World Series may only just be heating up, but whether the Houston Astros or Philadelphia Phillies go on to win the championship, our preseason predictions are going to go down as a miss.
Coming into the season we laid out how we thought the playoff field would look and how each hypothetical matchup would play out, and with the benefit of hindsight its clear some of our picks worked out better than others. So in the interest of accountability, here are our preseason playoff projections and how they compared to what actually happened.
AL playoff field: AL East champ, Toronto Blue Jays; AL Central champ, Chicago White Sox; AL West champ, Houston Astros; AL Wild Cards, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees
Overall not terrible. Four out of six preseason picks did make the playoffs, though not necessarily in the fashion we had them pegged. The Yankees were the actual AL East champions and the Blue Jays joined the Rays and Seattle Mariners as Wild Card clubs, while the White Sox underperformed and the Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central crown instead. I don’t need to remind you how things worked out for the Red Sox.
NL playoff field: NL East champ, Atlanta Braves; NL Central champ, Milwaukee Brewers; NL West champ, Los Angeles Dodgers; NL Wild Cards, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies
Pretty much nailed it! Five of the six teams were picked correctly, including all three Wild Card teams, and the only miss came in that the St. Louis Cardinals and not the Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central.
Wild Card Series: White Sox over Yankees 2-1; Red Sox over Rays 2-1; Braves over Padres 2-1; Mets over Phillies 2-0
Ouch. That’s a big, fat 0-4 right there. The Yankees and Braves obviously didn’t need to play in the Wild Card round at all, while the Padres and Mets wound up matched up against each other, with the Padres overcoming the Mets’ formidable starting rotation. Meanwhile, the Phillies did match up against the weakest division winner (in this case the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals) to set the stage for their eventual World Series run.
Divisional Series: Blue Jays over Red Sox 3-1; Astros over White Sox 3-2; Dodgers over Mets 3-2, Braves over Brewers 3-1
At least we got one of the championship series teams right. Though Houston faced the Seattle Mariners instead of the White Sox, the Astros still picked up the sweep to advance to their sixth straight ALCS appearance. The Blue Jays, our preseason World Series pick, also wound up dominating the Red Sox all season long, but their playoff opener instead came against Seattle, against whom they suffered a quick and stunning defeat in the Wild Card run.
As for the Dodgers and Braves, I don’t think anyone can blame us for picking them to make a deep run. They were both outstanding throughout the season but wound up getting beat by divisional rivals who they’d beaten up on all season. What can you say? That’s baseball.
Championship Series: Blue Jays over Astros 4-2; Dodgers over Braves 4-2
Another big miss. Even substituting the actual AL East champion Yankees for the projected champion Blue Jays, the Astros still made short work of their opponent for a quick and thorough series sweep. Same goes in the National League, where the NL West representative Padres were no match for the NL East darling Phillies, who punched their ticket to the Fall Classic 4-1.
World Series: Blue Jays over Dodgers 4-3
The playoff picks may not have worked out, but we can at least hope for a long and exciting World Series.
Scott killing it in Arizona Fall LeagueStephen Scott, a 25-year-old catching prospect who spent most of this past season with the Portland Sea Dogs, is enjoying a terrific run in the Arizona Fall League. The Red Sox minor leaguer entered the weekend ranked sixth in the league with a 1.095 OPS, boasting a .350 average, four home runs and 12 RBI through 10 games with the Scottsdale Scorpions.
A 10th-round pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2019 MLB Draft, Scott batted .219 with 10 home runs and a .724 OPS in 96 games split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland in 2022. He had a particularly strong showing in July, batting .269 with a .936 OPS after being promoted from Greenville to Portland.
In addition to Scott, top Red Sox infield prospect Nick Yorke is also still performing well in Arizona. The 2020 first-round pick was batting .328 with a .926 OPS through his first 16 games.
